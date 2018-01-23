[December 14, 2017] New LUX KONO Smart Thermostat Integrates with Top Three Voice Assistants - the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit™ and Amazon Alexa

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Manage your home comfort from anywhere in your home via any one of the top three voice assistants with the new LUX KONO Smart thermostat from LUX Products Corporation. Priced below other comparable smart thermostats at $149.00, this new thermostat offers Zero Degrees of Difficulty™ and is voice compatible with the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit™ and Amazon Alexa, giving homeowners plenty of options to control their comfort through Android phones, iPhones and voice-activated commands. It's estimated that 60.5 million are expected to use voice-controlled speakers and virtual personal assistants at least once a month, according to a survey by investment firm Cowen & Co. KONO Smart integrates with the top three voice assistants, making it easy for homeowners to use the voice platform of their choice. Users can now take ful control of their home comfort by managing KONO Smart through their mobile device or use their in-home voice assistant. Homeowners can simply direct KONO Smart via simple voice commands like, "Hey Google, what's the temperature in my family room?" or "Alexa, make my bedroom warmer." Or "Siri, turn my KONO up two degrees." "Voice-controlled speakers and virtual personal assistant usage is anticipated to rise after this holiday season. Consumers are ready for more automation," said Rob Munin CEO of LUX Products. "KONO Smart offers homeowners a smart solution to their home comfort that is affordable, easy to use and great to look at. And, the fact that it's compatible with all three major voice assistant platforms, makes it an easy choice for millions of consumers. Like our tagline says, KONO offers Zero Degrees of Difficulty™." LUX KONO Smart is available immediately for just $149 and can be purchased at your local Home Depot store or at www.luxproducts.com.

About LUX Products Corporation

LUX Products is an innovator in home comfort. The company continues to revolutionize how the thermostat is used in the home through innovative product design and forward-thinking mobile services. Through its rich heritage in designing and manufacturing innovative products and services, LUX leads the industry with a wide variety of superbly designed, feature-appropriate, reliable thermostats for every home and budget. With more than 100 years of experience, first delivering reliable timing devices and 30 plus years of home comfort control products, LUX is one of the largest brands of thermostats with over 15 million thermostats installed. Its products have been noted by well-regarded consumer influencers and its smart products are compatible with home automation technologies like Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. To learn more about LUX Products, visit www.LUXProducts.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lux-kono-smart-thermostat-integrates-with-top-three-voice-assistants--the-google-assistant-apple-homekit-and-amazon-alexa-300571449.html SOURCE LUX Products

