New CES Keynote to Feature CEOs and Top Leaders from A&E, Comcast, Discovery Communications, LionTree, MediaLink, PepsiCo and YouTube

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES®, today announced its lineup for the C Space keynote. A&E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc, Comcast (News - Alert) Cable President of Advertising Marcien Jenckes, Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav, LionTree LLC CEO Aryeh Bourkoff, PepsiCo Senior Vice President, Global Brand Development Kristin Patrick, MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael E. Kassan and Vice Chairman Wenda Harris Millard, and YouTube (News - Alert) Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl.

Presented by MediaLink, the keynote will explore how the business of content distribution is changing the landscape of the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industries. The keynote will run on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 11:30 AM at The Monte Carlo's Park Theater, a new CES (News - Alert) keynote venue.

"We are excited to announce that top power players in the streaming and content business, who understand consumer viewing habits and are providing rich content and will share their insights on our keynote stage," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. "Consumers are regularly watching time-shifted content, and it's important for marketers and the entertainment industry to shift business practices to meet consumer demand for anytime/anywhere access to video content."

C Space at CES brings together the world's innovators, marketers and creatives to discover disruptive trends and the future of brand marketing and entertainment through technology. MediaLink is the leading strategic advisory firm serving companies at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising, technology, entertainment and finance.

Please note, the Monte Carlo's Park Theater is a new keynote venue in 2018 and is part of CES Tech South. CES 2018 will run Jan. 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nev. Please visit the CES Keynote page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.

Take a look at three new areas at CES 2018. High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

Produced by the Consumer Technology Association, Inside CES 2018 - Trends and Takeaways provides a complete overview of the entirety of CES, including exclusive CTA research and trend analysis not available anywhere else. Ensure you understand the most important trends impacting the tech industry in the year ahead. Learn more and order your copy today.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Media Days

January 7-8, 2018, Las Vegas, NV

January 7-8, 2018, Las Vegas, NV CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 7, Las Vegas, NV

January 7, Las Vegas, NV CES 2018 - Register

January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV

January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV CES Asia 2018

June 13-15, Shanghai, China

