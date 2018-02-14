|
|[December 13, 2017]
|
New CES Keynote to Feature CEOs and Top Leaders from A&E, Comcast, Discovery Communications, LionTree, MediaLink, PepsiCo and YouTube
The Consumer
Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES®,
today announced its lineup for the C Space keynote. A&E Networks CEO Nancy
Dubuc, Comcast (News - Alert) Cable President of Advertising Marcien
Jenckes, Discovery Communications CEO David
Zaslav, LionTree LLC CEO Aryeh Bourkoff, PepsiCo Senior Vice
President, Global Brand Development Kristin Patrick, MediaLink Chairman
and CEO Michael
E. Kassan and Vice Chairman Wenda
Harris Millard, and YouTube (News - Alert) Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl.
Presented by MediaLink, the keynote will explore how the business of
content distribution is changing the landscape of the media, marketing,
advertising and entertainment industries. The keynote will run on
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 11:30 AM at The Monte Carlo's Park Theater,
a new CES (News - Alert) keynote venue.
"We are excited to announce that top power players in the streaming and
content business, who understand consumer viewing habits and are
providing rich content and will share their insights on our keynote
stage," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate
business strategy, CTA. "Consumers are regularly watching time-shifted
content, and it's important for marketers and the entertainment industry
to shift business practices to meet consumer demand for anytime/anywhere
access to video content."
C
Space at CES brings together the world's innovators, marketers
and creatives to discover disruptive trends and the future of brand
marketing and entertainment through technology. MediaLink is the leading
strategic advisory firm serving companies at the intersection of media,
marketing, advertising, technology, entertainment and finance.
Please note, the Monte Carlo's Park Theater is a new keynote venue in
2018 and is part of CES Tech South. CES 2018 will run Jan. 9-12, 2018,
in Las Vegas, Nev. Please visit the CES
Keynote page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business
of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for
innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage
where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As
the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the
industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM,
it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check
out CES
video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech
and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association
representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which
supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80
percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's
best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including
policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry
promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and
strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® -
the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's
industry services.
