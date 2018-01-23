[December 13, 2017] New Robotic Glove Helps Paralyzed Patients Regain Movement

NEOFECT, maker of gamified rehabilitation training solutions for patients with neurological, central nervous system, and musculoskeletal injuries such as stroke, is now helping patients with spinal cord injuries who have lost hand function to regain range of motion. The NeoMano, a new wearable robotic glove, will debut at CES (News - Alert) and launch on Kickstarter in the early half of 2018, enabling people with paralysis to regain the ability to perform daily tasks and the independence that goes with it. Essentially an artificial hand, NeoMano is a soft, lightweight glove that moves wearers' fingers so they can grip and manipulate objects like a glass of water or a door knob. "For patients who have lost mobility in their hands due to spinal cord injuries, having to rely on a caregiver to perform basic tasks, such as turning the page of a book or brushing their teeth, can be difficult to adjust to," said Scott Kim, co-founder and CEO of NEOFECT USA. "The NeoMano reduces that reliance and, like all of our solutions, gives patients hope, confidence, motivation, and independence." NEOFECT's RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation Solutions provide rehabilitation and training through games for patients recovering from medical episodes like stroke. Each game is scientifically designed to invigorate muscles and stimulate visual and auditory senses to reinforce neuroplasticity and accelerate recovery. AI built into the RAPAEL solutions suggests rehabilitation games based on patients' preferences and progress, delivering customized, optimal therapy for patients. The RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation Solutions include: The RAPAEL Smart Pegboard , a digital version of traditional pegboard therapythat offers three board shapes and 30 engaging games to improve hand/eye coordination and upper extremity function. A 2018 CES Innovation Award winner, the platform uses light to signal where patients should insert the pegs, and delivers auditory and visual feedback on patients' progress.

The RAPAEL Smart Glove, a 2017 CES Innovation Award winner, is a wearable hand rehabilitation solution that connects via Bluetooth to a screen where patients participate in immersive, game-based training tasks. Patients can "pour the wine" or "squeeze the orange" and see their movements mirrored and measured on-screen.

The RAPAEL Smart Board is an upper limb rehabilitation training device for patients recovering from stroke. It offers three types of game-based exercises-conditional exploration, point-to-point reaching, and shape drawing- to improve patients' coordination and active range of motion in elbow and shoulder joints.

The RAPAEL Smart Kids is a wearable hand rehabilitation solution designed for children ages 5-15 years old. Similar to the RAPAEL Smart Glove, Smart Kids offers a variety of fun games that mimic activities of daily life.

The RAPAEL ComCog is android-based cognition rehabilitation software designed to promote relearning and retraining of damaged cognitive functions in dementia and stroke patients. "Approximately 85 percent of stroke survivors give up rehabilitation due to cost constraints and distance to a treatment facility, so digital and at-home devices, like the RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation Solutions, help overcome these obstacles and allow patients to continue training to regain their mobility," said Kim. "Patients can purchase the devices to use in the convenience of their own home and still have access to physicians and therapists who can remotely monitor performance data to evaluate patients' recovery and make adjustments to their therapy as needed." NEOFECT will showcase NeoMano and the RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation Solutions at CES Unveiled on Sunday, Jan. 7, and at CES booth #43055 in the Sands Health & Wellness Marketplace.

In addition, Kim will participate in a Digital Health Summit panel about "Mindblowing Breakthroughs in Brain Health: Alzheimer's, Autism, Depression, TBI, Stroke" on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Venetian, Level 4, Lando room #4304. About NEOFECT Korean-American health tech startup NEOFECT was founded in 2010 to create an environment where stroke survivors, doctors, and therapists can objectively evaluate the results of patient rehabilitation. Fun, game-based rehabilitation exercises motivate patients while simultaneously providing actionable, quantifiable data to medical professionals. NEOFECT uses the latest technological innovations to design affordable and easy-to-use devices for rehabilitation training available anytime, anywhere.

