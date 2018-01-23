|
|[December 13, 2017]
|
New Robotic Glove Helps Paralyzed Patients Regain Movement
NEOFECT,
maker of gamified rehabilitation training solutions for patients with
neurological, central nervous system, and musculoskeletal injuries such
as stroke, is now helping patients with spinal cord injuries who have
lost hand function to regain range of motion. The NeoMano,
a new wearable robotic glove, will debut at CES (News - Alert) and launch on
Kickstarter in the early half of 2018, enabling people with paralysis to
regain the ability to perform daily tasks and the independence that goes
with it.
Essentially an artificial hand, NeoMano is a soft, lightweight glove
that moves wearers' fingers so they can grip and manipulate objects like
a glass of water or a door knob.
"For patients who have lost mobility in their hands due to spinal cord
injuries, having to rely on a caregiver to perform basic tasks, such as
turning the page of a book or brushing their teeth, can be difficult to
adjust to," said Scott Kim, co-founder and CEO of NEOFECT USA. "The
NeoMano reduces that reliance and, like all of our solutions, gives
patients hope, confidence, motivation, and independence."
NEOFECT's RAPAEL
Smart Rehabilitation Solutions provide rehabilitation and training
through games for patients recovering from medical episodes like stroke.
Each game is scientifically designed to invigorate muscles and stimulate
visual and auditory senses to reinforce neuroplasticity and accelerate
recovery. AI built into the RAPAEL solutions suggests rehabilitation
games based on patients' preferences and progress, delivering
customized, optimal therapy for patients.
The RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation Solutions include:
-
The RAPAEL
Smart Pegboard, a digital version of traditional pegboard
therapythat offers three board shapes and 30 engaging games to
improve hand/eye coordination and upper extremity function. A 2018 CES
Innovation Award winner, the platform uses light to signal where
patients should insert the pegs, and delivers auditory and visual
feedback on patients' progress.
-
The RAPAEL
Smart Glove, a 2017 CES Innovation Award winner, is a wearable
hand rehabilitation solution that connects via Bluetooth to a screen
where patients participate in immersive, game-based training tasks.
Patients can "pour the wine" or "squeeze the orange" and see their
movements mirrored and measured on-screen.
-
The RAPAEL
Smart Board is an upper limb rehabilitation training device
for patients recovering from stroke. It offers three types of
game-based exercises-conditional exploration, point-to-point reaching,
and shape drawing- to improve patients' coordination and active range
of motion in elbow and shoulder joints.
-
The RAPAEL
Smart Kids is a wearable hand rehabilitation solution designed
for children ages 5-15 years old. Similar to the RAPAEL Smart Glove,
Smart Kids offers a variety of fun games that mimic activities of
daily life.
-
The RAPAEL ComCog is android-based cognition rehabilitation
software designed to promote relearning and retraining of damaged
cognitive functions in dementia and stroke patients.
"Approximately 85 percent of stroke survivors give up rehabilitation due
to cost constraints and distance to a treatment facility, so digital and
at-home devices, like the RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation Solutions, help
overcome these obstacles and allow patients to continue training to
regain their mobility," said Kim. "Patients can purchase the devices to
use in the convenience of their own home and still have access to
physicians and therapists who can remotely monitor performance data to
evaluate patients' recovery and make adjustments to their therapy as
needed."
NEOFECT will showcase NeoMano and the RAPAEL Smart Rehabilitation
Solutions at CES Unveiled on Sunday, Jan. 7, and at CES booth
#43055 in the Sands Health & Wellness Marketplace.
In addition, Kim will participate in a Digital Health Summit panel about
"Mindblowing
Breakthroughs in Brain Health: Alzheimer's, Autism, Depression, TBI,
Stroke" on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Venetian, Level 4,
Lando room #4304.
About NEOFECT
Korean-American health tech startup NEOFECT
was founded in 2010 to create an environment where stroke survivors,
doctors, and therapists can objectively evaluate the results of patient
rehabilitation. Fun, game-based rehabilitation exercises motivate
patients while simultaneously providing actionable, quantifiable data to
medical professionals.
NEOFECT uses the latest technological innovations to design affordable
and easy-to-use devices for rehabilitation training available anytime,
anywhere.
