[December 13, 2017] New Easy-to-Use FRCP and E-Discovery Educational Guide Released

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced a new educational website, FRCP & E-Discovery: The Layman’s Guide. This new site has been developed in response to commentary and reports from Federal Judges and e-discovery practitioners which demonstrate a perception that many attorneys are not 100% familiar with the e-discovery implications within the FRCP.

The Layman’s Guide helps e-discovery professionals develop a deeper understanding of the FRCP. With deep dives into the six main rules related to e-discovery—Rule 1, Rule 4(m), Rule 16, Rule 26, Rule 34, and Rule 37(e)—and an overview of the FRCP’s history and purpose, the Guide explains supporting case law, expert opinions, and practical e-discovery applications for practitioners. E-Discovery professionals of all levels will find the Guide easy to navigate and to read, earning it a prominent place on their electronic bookshelf. In Exterro’s In-House Legal Benchmarking Report released this fall, in-house legal teams reported their number one challenge in managing legal and e-discovery projects is controlling costs; however, the concept of proportionality put forth in the latest amendments to the FRCP exists largely to limit e-discovery spend. Despite this concern for cost savings, a recent E-Discovery Day poll revealed 39% of legal professionals felt that Rule 26--Proportionality Analysis was the most under-utilized of the recent FRCP amendments. Since leveraging the Rules can be difficult for any e-discovery professional, the Guide offers practical tips to make better use of this cornerstone principle of the FRCP. “Exterro strongly believes in the value of education. Understanding the FRCP and their implications can be complicated for any e-discovery professional, which is why we created this digestible and easy-to-use guide covering the main rules affecting e-discovery. Having expert opinions and case law to accompany each rule gives readers a deeper understanding of the rules and how they affect day-to-day e-discovery practices,” said Bill Piwonka, CMO of Exterro. As Hon. Andrew Peck, Magistrate Judge, US District Court, S.D.N.Y. said in an E-Discovery Day edTalks webcast, "If you want to be successful, read the rules. I think there has been a great deal of ignorance or refusal to comply with the December 2015 amendments."

FRCP & E-Discovery: The Layman’s Guide can be accessed online and is also available as a downloadable PDF. About Exterro

