New report on Machine Intelligence considers how organizations can increase their Corporate IQ and profits with an AI-First model
[December 13, 2017]

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations today should place Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the heart of their digital strategies, according to a new report from SogetiLabs.

Sogeti USA is a leading provider of information technology services. Operating nearly 25 US locations, Sogetiâeuro(TM)s business model is built on providing customers with local accountability and vast delivery expertise. Sogeti is a leader in helping clients develop, implement and manage IT solutions to help run their business better. With over 45 years of experience, Sogeti offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across a wide variety of industries. To learn more, visit: www.us.sogeti.com . (PRNewsFoto/Sogeti USA)

The last in a series of four qualitative research reports on the topic of Machine Intelligence, 'AI First: Learning from the machine' states that profit and economic growth go hand in hand with the proactive deployment of AI. It further asserts that companies can raise their Corporate IQ by embarking on a new journey of discovery built on intelligent machines. The report is available here.

The latest report declares that AI is the next step in a logical sequence of IT developments over the past few decades: firt digital, then mobile and now intelligence (AI) first. This sequence moves from building a transaction medium (characterized by websites and hyperlinks), through to the smartphone and its empowerment of the individual (via apps at your fingertips), and on to today's smarter transaction networks and devices (where you learn and discover by communicating with AI). The report concludes that we are entering a new phase in which AI helps us to make 'great new discoveries'.

"A new AI focus is essential because your competitors will certainly use it to accelerate their learning - about customers, products, technology - to gain a head start," states Menno van Doorn, Research Director at SogetiLabs and co-author of the report.

Artificial intelligence gives machines the ability to perceive, interpret, learn and discover – and even speak to us in a common human language. This new material, that organizations must incorporate into their daily business, is described in the report as 'The New Fabric of the Internet'.


'AI First: Learning from the machine' explores the latest developments on the journey to being an AI-first organization and recommends a number of actions for improving Corporate IQ with a better understanding of the relationship between man and machine. Download it here.

Methodology:
The information presented in this report was provided through primary research using a series of workshops and interviews over a four month timeline with leading academic institutions, thought-leaders in AI, and CXO executives from various industry sectors. In addition contributions were made from Sogeti's global trend lab VINT supplemented by secondary research sources.

About Sogeti
Sogeti is a leading provider of technology and engineering services. Sogeti delivers solutions that enable digital transformation and offers cutting-edge expertise in Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Manufacturing, Digital Assurance & Testing, and emerging technologies. Sogeti combines agility and speed of implementation with strong technology supplier partnerships, world class methodologies and its global delivery model, Rightshore®. Sogeti brings together more than 25,000 professionals in 15 countries, based in over 100 locations in Europe, USA and India. Sogeti USA is based in Dayton, OH.  Sogeti is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capgemini SE, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.sogeti.com.

Rightshore® is a trademark belonging to Capgemini.

About SogetiLabs
SogetiLabs is a network of over 120 technology leaders from Sogeti worldwide. SogetiLabs covers a wide range of digital technology expertise: from embedded software, cybersecurity, simulation, and cloud to business information management, mobile apps, analytics, testing, and the Internet of Things. SogetiLabs provides insight, research, and inspiration through articles, presentations, and videos that can be downloaded via its website, online portals, and social media.

For more information, please visit www.labs.sogeti.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-on-machine-intelligence-considers-how-organizations-can-increase-their-corporate-iq-and-profits-with-an-ai-first-model-300570759.html

SOURCE Sogeti


