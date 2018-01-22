[December 13, 2017] New Additions to Executive Team Aim to Strengthen GoodData's Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of two industry veterans to drive and execute the leading embedded analytics company’s go-to-market strategy. The company is focusing on global growth and continuously improving its Platform-as-a-Service analytics offerings.

This expansion is an integral part of the company’s strategy, according to CEO and founder Roman Stanek. “Although more than 70,000 businesses and one million users already use GoodData, global expansion is a top priority for us,” said Stanek. “We’re excited to have James and Garry join our team, and I am eager to see how their strategies introduce the GoodData platform to new users around the world.” James Smith has joined the company as chief marketing officer, bringing more than 25 years of global marketing expertise to GoodData. Prior to joining, Smith led marketing teams at OneLogin and Sitecore and was responsible for lead generation, branding, product marketing, and all aspects of online marketing. "I'm thrilled to join a recognized leader in enterprise business intelligence (BI) and help drive the future direction of thecompany. GoodData’s recent top-scoring marks in the BI and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) categories have made this a particularly exciting time to start my career here,” said Smith. Garry Olah has also joined GoodData, as the company’s senior vice president of business development, with more than 30 years of expertise in sales, marketing, and business development. Prior to joining GoodData, he worked as the vice president of business development at Coho Data, Apprenda, and Citrix. “More organizations are thinking about decision management, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, but many have been slow to actually deploy these technologies due to cost, complexity, and lack of technical talent,” said Olah. “I’m looking forward to demonstrating how the GoodData platform can help them overcome these hurdles.”

In addition to its work in embedded analytics, GoodData is focusing efforts on AI and machine learning to further enhance its platform and provide its clients with tangible, end-to-end analytic value. About GoodData

GoodData provides an integrated set of data management, analytics, and insight application development and management tools as the leading platform in the Systems of Insight category. We focus on enterprise-wide data democratization by delivering actionable insights at the point of work and embedding into applications and workflows so business users can spend time doing what they do best rather than performing data discovery. More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn. ©2017, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. GoodData Contact

Amy Duryea

amy.duryea@gooddata.com

