[December 13, 2017] New Engineering Network Launches on SSRN - EngRN

ROCHESTER, New York, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announces SSRN, its world leading preprint server and early stage research platform, is launching a dedicated engineering network, EngRN. "EngRN will enable engineers to share early stage research - preprints, working papers and data - prior to publication. It will cover all areas of engineering and include both theoretical and applied research," said Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN. "Engineers will benefit from greater collaboration, with their peers and across a variety of life, physical and social sciences, and the opportunity to share their profiles and enhance their professional reputations. SSRN has been helping to accelerate research for over twenty years, I'm delighted we can end 2017 on a high by extending this knowledge and expertise to the engineering community," added Gordon. EngRN supports early stage research sharing in all areas of engineering, including aerospace, bioengineering, chemical, civil, electrical, energy, industrial, manufacturing, materials and mechanical. Engineers can post preprints and working papers on the new network, share ideas and other early stage research, and collaborate. It allows users to quickly upload and read abstracts and full text papers, free of charge. EngRN follows the 2017 launches of new SSRN networks in the Life Sciences with Biology and Physical Sciences with Chemistry. These are all part of SSRN's strategy to extend the knowledge and expertise it has in buildng research driven communities. A preprint is the author's own write-up of research results and analysis that has not been peer-reviewed, nor had any value added to it by a publisher (such as formatting, copy-editing, technical enhancements). A preprint server, or working paper repository as they are also known, allows users to share these documents. SSRN has been serving the research community since 1994 and was acquired by Elsevier in May 2016. Since joining Elsevier, SSRN has completely redesigned its website making it cleaner and easier to use. It has also launched full-text search. SSRN is now working towards deeper integration with Elsevier's other research products, particularly Mendeley's reference management software and Pure's research management system.

Interviews with Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, are available on request. About SSRN SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 350,000 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries. www.ssrn.com About Elsevier Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com Media contact David Tucker, Global Communications

Elsevier

+44-(0)-7920-536-160

d.tucker@elsevier.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]