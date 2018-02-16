|
|[December 12, 2017]
New Mastercard Digital Platform Offers Holistic Management for Prepaid Accounts
In our fast-paced lives, each one of us is juggling a lot - careers,
relationships, social events, families, the list is endless. So why
should we stress about banking and trying to manage multiple apps? Why
not have one centralized, secure account to cover all of our banking
needs?
Mastercard has a new platform and product to do just that:
-
Assemble is a prepaid innovation hub that issuers and partners will
offer to customers with holistic money management capabilities
including checking balances, budgeting, setting savings goals and
making near-real time payments to almost anyone in the U.S. with a
valid debit card via a P2P service powered by Mastercard Send.
-
The first product available from Assemble is geared toward millennials
and, along with the features above, offers consumers a simple, smart
and safe way to manage money through a digital prepaid account, a
mobile app and a payment card (virtual or physical).
"Prepaid is much more than just a way to safely store and use funds. It
is a foundation to create new possibilities for consumers," said Tom
Cronin, senior vice president, Global Prepaid Product Development and
Innovation, Mastercard. "This technology enables our partners to deliver
best-in-class digital experiences today, as we work to address
additional segments such as gig economy workers and underserved
consumers and micro businesses."
Mastercard Assemble not only bundles assets and services together but
also enables these digital prepaid solutions to promoe innovation,
increase the speed to market, and provide customers with seamless and
secure usage. Issuers and partners can choose to deploy a white-label
version of the solution or to integrate specific functions into their
current user interfaces through APIs.
While Mastercard Assemble for Millennials will be the first launch, the
company is currently developing additional use cases to support prepaid
programs for additional segments such as underserved consumers and
microbusinesses, and the gig economy. Mastercard Assemble for
Millennials is available now in the United States with other markets
being targeted within the next year.
