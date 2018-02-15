|
New Report from IHS Markit Explores Potential Repercussions of Net Neutrality Repeal
As expectations build for the repeal of net neutrality, business
information provider IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) today released a report that examines the
history of the topic and explores the relevant data on competition that
defines the outlook for the internet should current protections be
removed.
Number of broadband providers per active US census block, >10 Mbps. Source: IHS (News - Alert) Markit
If as expected the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in its next
meeting this Thursday, December 14 removes net neutrality protections,
net neutrality proponents claim it would be a death knell for an open
and innovative internet ecosystem. Counter arguments claim the repeal
will spur infrastructure investment, suggesting current regulations have
inhibited investment in infrastructure, by limiting returns on
investment. Removing those protections may spur innovation and
investment, they say, but implicitly would do so by raising the overall
cost of services with a range of complex fee structures made possible.
If deregulation is an effective strategy, then ultimately those higher
returns will attract new competition which net neutrality critics
maintain is the best protection and a positive outcome for consumers.
According to the IHS Markit report, entitled "Net
neutrality in the United States - Aonce and future history," broadband
in the United States is available in 9.1 million of the 11.2 million
census blocks. However, 38 percent of census blocks with a broadband
provider rely on just one provider with reasonable speeds of service,
and 10 percent have speeds that don't reach advertised speeds of 10
megabits per second (Mbps). The transition period may prove difficult
for consumers, as what are effectively local monopolies will be able to
take advantage of their new freedoms to limit access to services or
implement discrete fees for third-party services.
Video will be the key battleground. With an average revenue per user
(ARPU) of $80 for cable TV services, consumers in the United States pay
considerably more for video services than those in other developed
countries. For example, cable TV in Western Europe generates an ARPU of
just $19.49 per month. Revenue for pay TV services is therefore highly
threatened by the lower-cost over-the-top (OTT) television providers,
which are rapidly gaining new subscribers and enabling cord cutting from
traditional service providers.
"Despite the current strong net neutrality provisions, the mobile
industry has tested the boundaries of what can be accounted for as
network management," said Seth
Wallis-Jones, principal analyst, IHS Markit. "Operators of both
wired and wireless networks have been investigated and on occasion
sanctioned for testing the regulatory environment. Those cases offer
insight into the outlook for a more deregulated market, illuminating
potential strategic options for fixed network operators. Outcomes from
those strategic moves illuminate scenarios ranging from 'good' to
'dystopian,' with many outcomes likely to be both local and transitory
as competitive market dynamics develop. The status of net neutrality has
also been in constant flux as the administration and objectives of the
FCC (News - Alert) change. Looking ahead that state of flux is likely to continue."
The following IHS Markit research analysts are available before and
after the FCC announcement on December 14, 2017, to discuss the effects
of net neutrality repeal: seth.wallis-jones@ihsmarkit.com
and erik.brannon@ihsmarkit.com
About the Report
"Net neutrality (News - Alert) in the United States" from IHS Markit covers the
competitive environment defining the outlook for the internet: Net
neutrality and Title II classification, key data and discussion
(including subscriptions, revenue and ARPU), competitive coverage,
stakeholder segmentation, a regulatory environment timeline and
strategic options available to operators with net neutrality. It also
plays out various scenarios, revealing how the proposed changes to net
neutrality affect various industries - from positive scenarios, through
to the bad, the ugly and the dystopian.
