[December 12, 2017] New Online Business Analytics Degree from Tepper School Occupies Singular Space in Higher Education

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University is launching an online Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program that offers a unique blend of state-of-the-art analytical skills and business knowledge. The distinctive curriculum not only provides substantial technological depth, but also is focused on bringing leading-edge techniques in data analytics into a business context. It occupies a singular space on the spectrum between an MBA and a data science degree. The Tepper School developed the MSBA from the ground up in discussion with business leaders who identified what they consider to be the sweet spot of analytics skills and business knowledge that an employee must have to bring value to industry. "We wanted to enter the ring with a program that fully reflects the Tepper's School's reputation as a leader in the development and use of analytical tools for business application, and draws on the breadth and depth of our research faculty," says Willem-Jan van Hoeve, Ph.D., Carnegie Bosch Associate Professor of Operations Research and faculty head of the new program. He adds, "Having operated at the intersection of business and technology for so long, we are well-positioned to ffer a premier online MS in Business Analytics." The Tepper School of Business is world-renowned as both a pioneer in the discipline of management science and present-day leader in the development of analytical methods for solving business problems. With the Tepper School's track record of success in the delivery of high-quality online education, business school leaders have high expectations for the new online MSBA. This year, the Tepper School's part-time online MBA, earned a #2 ranking for Best Online MBA Program from U.S. News & World Report. The data analytics skills gap is well documented. In the United States by 2020, according to a recent blue-ribbon report, there will be nearly 700,000 job openings for data scientists, data developers and data engineers, and the number of jobs for all data professionals will increase to 2,720,000*. In addition to meeting industry demand for data-driven decision makers, the program also meets the increasing demand from students, many of them working professionals, for an online MSBA from a top-tier university that will prepare them for senior business analyst positions without disrupting their careers.

The online MSBA program, aimed at early-career professionals, can be completed in 18 months. It includes up to four on-campus components that are concentrated over long weekends. Tuition for the program is $62,500. The first cohort of online MSBA students will start in August 2018. More information about the online MS in Business Analytics is available on our website at https://analytics.tepper.cmu.edu/. About the Tepper School of Business Founded in 1949, the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University (www.tepper.cmu.edu) is a pioneer in the field of management science and analytical-decision making. The school is among those institutions with the highest rate of academic citations in the fields of finance, operations research, organizational behavior and operations management. The academic offerings of the Tepper School include undergraduate studies in business and economics, Master's degrees in business administration, product management and business analytics as well as doctoral studies in accounting, business technology, economics, finance, marketing, operations management, operations research and organizational behavior. *The Quant Crunch: How the Demand for Data Science Skills is Disrupting the Job Market View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-business-analytics-degree-from-tepper-school-occupies-singular-space-in-higher-education-300569720.html SOURCE Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University

