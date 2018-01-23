|
New Data Show Extended Prophylactic Dosing with ALPROLIX® Provides Safe and Effective Protection in People with Severe Hemophilia B
Bioverativ
Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVV) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
(Sobi™) (STO:SOBI) today announced the results of a new, post-hoc
longitudinal analysis demonstrating that individualized dosing with
extended half-life therapy, ALPROLIX® [Coagulation Factor IX
(Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], every 14 or more days may be a
potential option for people with severe hemophilia B who seek the
benefits of protection from a prophylactic therapy with reduced
treatment burden. The analysis is being presented in a poster session at
the 59th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology
(ASH).
ALPROLIX is a recombinant clotting factor IX therapy developed using Fc
fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. ALPROLIX has the
longest real-world experience of any hemophilia B extended half-life
therapy and has been studied in more than 150 adult, adolescent, and
pediatric patients over three years as part of a robust clinical
development program and an extension study.
Using data from the pivotal Phase 3 B-LONG study of 123 patients with
severe hemophilia B, and B-YOND, the long-term extension study of
ALPROLIX that included 93 patients from B-LONG, researchers evaluated
long-term outcomes of 22 study participants (adults and adolescents =12
years) in the individualized treatment group who progressed to long-term
prophylactic dosing regimens of 14 days or longer. Data from this
longitudinal analysis showed these study participants achieved
consistent bleed protection with extended prophylactic dosing intervals
for up to three years.
"These data show that individualized prophylactic treatment with
ALPROLIX, starting at weekly or ten-day dosing intervals with the
possibility to extend to 14 days or longer, has the potential to deliver
optimal protection against bleeds for people with hemophilia B," said
Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical at
Bioverativ. "Individualized dosing intervals allow patients and their
physicians to personalize treatment plans that balance the need to
maximize bleed protection while minimizing treatment burden. We remain
committed to improving the long-term outcomes for people with hemophilia
B."
Data for 22 study participants on varying pre-study treatment regimens,
including those who switched to extended dosing at any time during the
study, were included in this longitudinal review. Prior to treatment
with ALPROLIX, 10 of the 22 study participants had received prophylactic
treatment and 12 participants were on episodic treatment. Results from
this analysis showed that:
-
Patients who received pre-study prophylactic treatment were well
protected with extended dosing intervals of 14 days or longer with an
annualized bleed rate (ABR) of 1.8 as compared to 2.0 pre-study
-
Median ABR decreased from 25 (22 - 36) to 1.4 (0.6-5.8) for the
participants who received pre-study episodic treatment
-
The median (IQR) duration of treatment on the =14-day regimen in the
22 patients was 3.4 years (1.8-4.0)
-
Study participants treated with =14 dosing intervals were well
controlled with a median spontaneous ABR of 0.7 over three years
"These findings reinforce a history of successfully delivering
long-acting protection against spontaneous and joint bleeds in
hemophilia B by dosing with ALPROLIX at one to two-week intervals," said
Armin Reininger, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs,
Sobi. "In collaboration with Bioverativ, we will continue to explore the
potential of ALPROLIX to reduce the burden of disease and create
meaningful improvement in the lives of people living with hemophilia."
Earlier at ASH, Bioverativ presented data from the preclinical imaging
study, Extravascular
Distribution of Conventional and EHL FIX Products Using In Vivo SPECT
Imaging Analysis in Hemophilia B Mice, which showed that
ALPROLIX demonstrates higher tissue distribution and retention in joint
areas compared to other factor IX molecules. These results were part of
an ongoing imaging collaboration with Invicro, LLC, to investigate the
impact of extravascular distribution of factor IX therapies, including
ALPROLIX, on protection from bleeds and improvement in joint health.
About the B-YOND Extension Study
B-YOND enrolled 116 previously-treated males, including 93 participants
(81%) who completed B-LONG, and 23 (100%) of those who completed Kids
B-LONG. The primary outcome measure is development of inhibitors.
Secondary endpoints include the annualized number of bleeding episodes
per subject (including spontaneous joint bleeding rates), ALPROLIX
exposure days per participant, ALPROLIX consumption (total IU/kg per
subject per year), and the participant's assessment of response to
treatment of a bleeding episode.
About ALPROLIX®
ALPROLIX® [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion
Protein] is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for
hemophilia B using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the
body. It is engineered by fusing factor IX to the Fc portion of
immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the
body), enabling ALPROLIX to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend
the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). While Fc fusion
technology has been used for more than 15 years, Bioverativ and Sobi
have optimized the technology and are the first companies to utilize it
in the treatment of hemophilia. ALPROLIX is manufactured using a human
cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives.
ALPROLIX is approved and marketed by Bioverativ for the treatment of
hemophilia B in the United States, Japan and Canada. It is also approved
in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and other countries, and Bioverativ
has marketing rights in these regions. It is also authorized in the
European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Kuwait and
Saudi Arabia where it is marketed by Sobi.
Allergic-type hypersensitivity reactions and development of inhibitors
have been observed with ALPROLIX in the treatment of hemophilia B,
including in previously-untreated patients. For more information, please
see the full U.S.
prescribing information for ALPROLIX. Note that the indication for
previously untreated patients is not included in the EU
Product Information.
About Hemophilia B
Hemophilia B is caused by having substantially reduced or no factor IX
activity in the blood, which is needed for normal clotting.1
The World Federation of Hemophilia estimates that approximately 29,700
people are currently diagnosed with hemophilia B worldwide.2
People with hemophilia B may experience bleeding episodes in joints and
muscles that cause pain, decreased mobility and irreversible joint
damage. In the worst cases, these bleeding episodes can cause organ
bleeds and life-threatening hemorrhages. Infusions of factor IX
temporarily replace clotting factors necessary to resolve bleeding and,
when used prophylactically, to prevent new bleeding episodes.1
About Bioverativ
Bioverativ (NASDAQ: BIVV) is a global biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia and other
rare blood disorders through world-class research, development and
commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017 following
separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong heritage of
scientific innovation and is committed to actively working with the
blood disorders community. The company's mission is to create progress
for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia therapies when
launched represented the first major advancements in hemophilia
treatment in more than two decades. For more information, visit www.bioverativ.com or
follow @bioverativ on
Twitter
About Sobi
Sobi is an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare
diseases. Sobi's mission is to develop and deliver innovative therapies
and services to improve the lives of patients. The product portfolio is
primarily focused on Haemophilia, Inflammation and Genetic diseases.
Sobi also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products
across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia for partner
companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology with world-class
capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In
2016, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 5.2 billion (USD 608 M) and about
760 employees. The share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More
information is available at www.sobi.com.
About the Bioverativ and Sobi Collaboration
Bioverativ and Sobi collaborate on the development and commercialization
of ALPROLIX® [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein]
and ELOCTATE® [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein],
which is marketed as Elocta® in Europe. Bioverativ has final development
and commercialization rights in North America and all other regions in
the world excluding the Sobi territory, and has manufacturing
responsibility for ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX. Sobi has final development and
commercialization rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe,
North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets).
Bioverativ Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the potential benefits of individualized prophylactic
treatment with ALPROLIX in patients with hemophilia B. These
forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as
"anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast,"
"intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "target," "will" and
other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. These statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause Bioverativ's actual results to differ
materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without
limitation, unexpected concerns that may arise from data, findings,
analysis or results obtained from research or clinical trials or post
hoc analysis of studies, regulatory authorities may require additional
information or further studies, regulatory authorities may fail to
expand product labeling, and other risks and uncertainties associated
with Bioverativ's drug development and commercialization activities
described in the Risk Factors section of Bioverativ's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on
Bioverativ's current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the
date of this press release. Bioverativ does not undertake any obligation
to publicly update any forward-looking statements.
References
1 World Federation of Hemophilia. About Bleeding Disorders -
Frequently Asked Questions: Available at: https://www.wfh.org/en/sslpage.aspx?pid=637#Difference_A_B.
Accessed on: November 11, 2017.
2 World Federation of
Hemophilia. Report on the Annual Global Survey 2016. Available at: http://www1.wfh.org/publications/files/pdf-1690.pdf.
Accessed on: November 11, 2017.
