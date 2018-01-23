|
|[December 11, 2017]
New Release Geneious Biologics Gives Deeper Insight Into Big Data
Geneious Biologics, an enterprise software as a service (SaaS) solution
used by companies engaged in commercial antibody screening and
discovery, today released major new capability that will allow
developers of biological drugs to analyze millions of raw antibody
sequences in minutes, accelerating identification of therapeutic
antibody candidates.
Announced today at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics
Conference in San Diego, CA, the latest Geneious Biologics
release will drastically improve analysis of large-scale next-generation
sequencing (NGS) datasets, giving scientists better understanding of the
diversity and quality of antibody libraries and immune repertoires.
"Geneious Biologics now has the power to analyze millions of NGS raw
antibody sequences in minutes. The software lets users preview, annotate
and compare NGS sequences with no manual intervention," said Jannick
Bendtsen, Vice President of Technology Services, Biomatters.
"This is a big milestone for Geneious Biologics and a huge step forward
on our development roadmap. High throughput antibody sequencing
technologies are revolutionizing the biologic drug discovery industry.
However, dealing with huge volumes of associated data remains a
challenge. Geneious Biologics now offers a real solution," said Dr
Bendtsen.
Geneious Biologics software applies intuitive visualization tools and
advanced analytics capabilities to the identification of trends and
relationships in massive NGS datasets, which have previously been
difficult and time consuming o pinpoint.
Isogenica, a synthetic biology company that designs and builds diverse
antibody libraries used by companies conducting antibody screening
programs, validates the quality and consistency of its antibody NGS data
with Geneious Biologics.
"Isogenica strives to provide licensees with the best possible synthetic
antibody libraries - be it our llamdA™ camelid single domain antibody
library or Alexandria™, our fully synthetic conventional human Fab
library," said Dr. Guy Hermans, CSO Isogenica Ltd, UK.
"Sanger and NGS sequencing play a critical part of the quality control
of these Colibra™ built libraries, as well as in validating the results
of selection campaigns. The computational power and intuitive interface
of Biomatters' Geneious desktop and now Geneious Biologics have
significantly simplified our analyses of these vast datasets."
For more information about Geneious Biologics or to request a
demonstration visit www.geneiousbiologics.com.
About Biomatters
Biomatters (www.biomatters.com)
empowers its customers with software that transforms biological data
into knowledge and actionable insights. The company's Geneious software
suite is used by over 3,000 companies, universities, and institutes in
more than 100 countries. Geneious Biologics integrates with Biomatters'
existing Geneious DNA analysis tools and leverages the company's deep
expertise in delivering solutions that meet customers' real-life needs.
About Isogenica
Isogenica licenses advanced synthetic antibody libraries and display
technologies to enable its partners' antibodies discovery activities.
These libraries are available for license and screening partnerships,
which together with its expertise in the screening of displayed peptide
and scaffold libraries, can facilitate client's biologics discovery
needs. www.isogenica.com
