New England Schools Receive $70,332

It is with great pride and pleasure Berlin City Auto Group announces the 34 schools throughout the New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont that will receive cash awards totaling $70,332 from our Drive for Education program. There will be three separate presentation ceremonies held to honor each state's schools. The schools and their presentation dates are listed below. The presentation ceremony for the Maine schools will be held at the new state-of-the-art Berlin City Honda of Portland facility, 255 Maine Mall Road, Portland, Maine, on December 12, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (NOON). The 17 schools that will be honored are: Lyseth Elementary, Portland

Memorial Middle School, South Portland

King Middle School, Portland

Winthrop Grade School, Winthrop

Agnes Gray Elementary, West Paris

Oxford Hills Middle School, South Paris

Brunswick High School, Brunswick

Gray/New Gloucester Schools, Gray

Presumpscot Elementary School, Portland

Fred P. Hall School, Portland

Gorham Middle School, Gorham

Lincoln Middle School, Portland

Deering High School, Portland

Windham Primary School, Windham

Gov. John Fairfield School, Saco

Narragansett Elementary School, Gorham

Wells Junior High School, Wells The presentation ceremony for the New Hampshire schools will be held at our Berlin City Chevrolet location, 485 Main Street, Gorham, New Hampshire, on December 13, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (NOON). The nine schools that will be honored are: Berlin Middle School, Berlin

Hillside Elementary School, Berlin

Berlin High School, Berlin

Groveton Elementary School, Groveton

Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Bartlett

Lancaster Elementary School, Lancaster

Stark Village Scool, Stark

Stratford Public School, North Stratford

White Mountains Regional High School, Whitefield The presentation ceremony for the Vermont schools will be held at our Berlin City Kia location, 586 Marshall Avenue, Burlington, Vermont, on December 13, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. The seven schools that will be honored are: Monkton Central School, North Ferrisburg

Fayston Elementary School, Fayston

Barre Town Middle School, Barre

Berkshire Elementary School, Richford

Warren Elementary School, Warren

Thomas Fleming School, Essex Junction

Canaan Schools, Canaan "We're thrilled to distribute awards to school recipients, which total over $70,000. Giving back to our community is a priority for Berlin City Auto Group and we're excited to be able to aid these local schools and students in New England," said Yegor Malinovskii, Vice President of Berlin City Auto Group.

About the Drive for Education Program Berlin City Auto Group and its employees believe every child holds a key to the future. We believe in enriching the lives of children through education and foundational support. We believe in helping to pave their road. That is exactly why the truly special, forward-thinking charity program, Drive for Education, was created. To be considered as part of the program, a local school must submit an online application and personalized essay to Drive for Education that best describes how their school would utilize a donation. Berlin City Auto Group's Brand Ambassadors, a group of employees that lead the dealerships' community involvement, evaluate each online application and personalized essay and select the most suitable schools. From each vehicle sold at its 15 locations throughout New England, Berlin City Auto Group gives a portion of the sale to the Drive for Education program. This year alone, Drive for Education has awarded more than $80,000 with a donation total of $557,452 since June 2011. If you'd like more information about the Drive for Education program, please visit our website at: http://www.berlincity.com/driveforeducation.htm About Berlin City Auto Group We're proud to be the Northeast's one-stop source for effortless auto buying! With 15 convenient locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, we've got the region's biggest selection of new, used and certified pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. The company sells Toyota, Scion, Lexus, Nissan, Honda, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Ford , Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Kia. Since all of our dealerships work together, our entire inventory of new and used cars in searchable online and eligible for door-to-door delivery anywhere in the U.S.! Just a few Easy reasons why Berlin City Auto Group has more than 200,000 satisfied customers under our collective belts. For more information or a list of locations, please visit www.berlincity.com. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube . View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005586/en/

