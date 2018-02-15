|
|[December 08, 2017]
|
New England Schools Receive $70,332
It is with great pride and pleasure Berlin City Auto Group announces the
34 schools throughout the New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and
Vermont that will receive cash awards totaling $70,332 from our Drive
for Education program. There will be three separate presentation
ceremonies held to honor each state's schools. The schools and their
presentation dates are listed below.
The presentation ceremony for the Maine schools will be held at the new
state-of-the-art Berlin City Honda (News - Alert) of Portland facility, 255 Maine Mall
Road, Portland, Maine, on December 12, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (NOON). The
17 schools that will be honored are:
-
Lyseth Elementary, Portland
-
Memorial Middle School, South Portland
-
King Middle School, Portland
-
Winthrop Grade School, Winthrop
-
Agnes Gray Elementary, West Paris
-
Oxford Hills Middle School, South Paris
-
Brunswick High School, Brunswick
-
Gray/New Gloucester Schools, Gray
-
Presumpscot Elementary School, Portland
-
Fred P. Hall School, Portland
-
Gorham Middle School, Gorham
-
Lincoln Middle School, Portland
-
Deering High School, Portland
-
Windham Primary School, Windham
-
Gov. John Fairfield School, Saco
-
Narragansett Elementary School, Gorham
-
Wells Junior High School, Wells
The presentation ceremony for the New Hampshire schools will be held at
our Berlin City Chevrolet location, 485 Main Street, Gorham, New
Hampshire, on December 13, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (NOON). The nine schools
that will be honored are:
-
Berlin Middle School, Berlin
-
Hillside Elementary School, Berlin
-
Berlin High School, Berlin
-
Groveton Elementary School, Groveton
-
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Bartlett
-
Lancaster Elementary School, Lancaster
-
Stark Village Scool, Stark
-
Stratford Public School, North Stratford
-
White Mountains Regional High School, Whitefield
The presentation ceremony for the Vermont schools will be held at our
Berlin City Kia location, 586 Marshall Avenue, Burlington, Vermont, on
December 13, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. The seven schools that will be honored
are:
-
Monkton Central School, North Ferrisburg
-
Fayston Elementary School, Fayston
-
Barre Town Middle School, Barre
-
Berkshire Elementary School, Richford
-
Warren Elementary School, Warren
-
Thomas Fleming School, Essex Junction
-
Canaan Schools, Canaan
"We're thrilled to distribute awards to school recipients, which
total over $70,000. Giving back to our community is a priority for
Berlin City Auto Group and we're excited to be able to aid these local
schools and students in New England," said Yegor Malinovskii, Vice
President of Berlin City Auto Group.
About the Drive for Education Program
Berlin City Auto Group and its employees believe every child holds a key
to the future. We believe in enriching the lives of children through
education and foundational support. We believe in helping to pave their
road. That is exactly why the truly special, forward-thinking charity
program, Drive for Education, was created. To be considered as part of
the program, a local school must submit an online application and
personalized essay to Drive for Education that best describes how their
school would utilize a donation. Berlin City Auto Group's Brand
Ambassadors, a group of employees that lead the dealerships' community
involvement, evaluate each online application and personalized essay and
select the most suitable schools. From each vehicle sold at its 15
locations throughout New England, Berlin City Auto Group gives a portion
of the sale to the Drive for Education program. This year alone, Drive
for Education has awarded more than $80,000 with a donation total of
$557,452 since June 2011. If you'd like more information about the Drive
for Education program, please visit our website at: http://www.berlincity.com/driveforeducation.htm
About Berlin City Auto Group
We're proud to be the Northeast's one-stop source for effortless auto
buying! With 15 convenient locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire and
Vermont, we've got the region's biggest selection of new, used and
certified pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. The company sells Toyota,
Scion, Lexus, Nissan, Honda, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Ford (News - Alert), Lincoln,
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Kia. Since all of our dealerships work
together, our entire inventory of new and used cars in searchable online
and eligible for door-to-door delivery anywhere in the U.S.! Just
a few Easy reasons why Berlin City Auto Group has more than 200,000
satisfied customers under our collective belts. For more information or
a list of locations, please visit www.berlincity.com.
You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (News - Alert).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005586/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]