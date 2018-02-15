|
New Science Technologies Ltd. Presented Cropio at an Annual International Space Commerce Conference SpaceCom
Cropio, the leading player in the area of remote sensing for an
agriculture industry, presented the updated multi-satellite
remote-sensing platform during the SpaceCom 2017, an annual
international space commerce conference, held on Dec 5-7, 2017 in
Houston.
"We are pleased to announce the launch of the new multi-satellite image
processing platform that works with different satellite systems and
multiple data sources, including optical, SAR and weather satellites
data.
Now Cropio user can compare data from several sources and be sure that
the same type of data from different sources is properly interpreted.
For our clients it means that Cropio solution will provide more
reliable, more frequent, more clear data from multiple sources
calirated to one LS8 standard," says Cropio's spokesperson, Anna Moren.
The platform was calibrated and tested for the 18 months, finished in
August 2017 and was built-in into main Cropio solution starting from
September 2017. The updated platform has been launched in all counties
where Cropio solution is used.
About N.S.T. New Science Technologies Ltd: N.S.T. is an
agriculture-directed company with R&D and processing centers in the US
and Eastern Europe. N.S.T. is a developer and integrator of its core
product, Cropio, which was created in 2013, - a field management and
vegetation control system that enables its users to efficiently plan and
carry out agricultural operations. Today Cropio is used in more than 50
countries around the world.
To learn more, please, go to http://about.cropio.com
