[December 08, 2017] New Science Technologies Ltd. Presented Cropio at an Annual International Space Commerce Conference SpaceCom

Cropio, the leading player in the area of remote sensing for an agriculture industry, presented the updated multi-satellite remote-sensing platform during the SpaceCom 2017, an annual international space commerce conference, held on Dec 5-7, 2017 in Houston. "We are pleased to announce the launch of the new multi-satellite image processing platform that works with different satellite systems and multiple data sources, including optical, SAR and weather satellites data. Now Cropio user can compare data from several sources and be sure that the same type of data from different sources is properly interpreted. For our clients it means that Cropio solution will provide more reliable, more frequent, more clear data from multiple sources calirated to one LS8 standard," says Cropio's spokesperson, Anna Moren. The platform was calibrated and tested for the 18 months, finished in August 2017 and was built-in into main Cropio solution starting from September 2017. The updated platform has been launched in all counties where Cropio solution is used. About N.S.T. New Science Technologies Ltd: N.S.T. is an agriculture-directed company with R&D and processing centers in the US and Eastern Europe. N.S.T. is a developer and integrator of its core product, Cropio, which was created in 2013, - a field management and vegetation control system that enables its users to efficiently plan and carry out agricultural operations. Today Cropio is used in more than 50 countries around the world.

