[December 07, 2017] New Horizons Named One of the Top 20 IT Training Companies for the 10th Year in a Row by TrainingIndustry.com

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers today announced that it is named as one of the top 20 IT training companies on TrainingIndustry.com's annual Top 20 IT Training Companies List. We've been honored with this designation for the past ten years in a row! This year, the Top 20 IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria: Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses

Leadership and innovation in IT training

Company size and growth potential

Quality and number of clients/users

Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation "The companies on this year's Top 20 IT Training Companies List lead the way in providing IT infrastructure, programming and database training," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies selected for the 2017 IT Training Companies Top 20 List have adapted their content and courses over time to accommodate learner preferences and desired delivery modalities." "I's an honor to be recognized ten years in a row as a top IT Training Company by TrainingIndustry.com. New Horizons has demonstrated expertise and experience in the training industry and our breadth of courses and quality of training is a direct example of this," said Shelley Morris, EVP and chief strategy officer of New Horizons. About Training Industry, Inc. Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry. The company publishes the annual Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to global enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With 300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207006246/en/

