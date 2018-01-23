|
|[December 07, 2017]
|
New Horizons Named One of the Top 20 IT Training Companies for the 10th Year in a Row by TrainingIndustry.com
New
Horizons Computer Learning Centers today announced that it is named
as one of the top 20 IT training companies on TrainingIndustry.com's
annual Top 20 IT Training Companies List. We've been honored with
this designation for the past ten years in a row!
This year, the Top 20 IT Training Companies List was based on the
following criteria:
-
Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses
-
Leadership and innovation in IT training
-
Company size and growth potential
-
Quality and number of clients/users
-
Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation
"The companies on this year's Top 20 IT Training Companies List lead the
way in providing IT infrastructure, programming and database training,"
said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies
selected for the 2017 IT Training Companies Top 20 List have adapted
their content and courses over time to accommodate learner preferences
and desired delivery modalities."
"I's an honor to be recognized ten years in a row as a top IT Training
Company by TrainingIndustry.com.
New Horizons has demonstrated expertise and experience in the training
industry and our breadth of courses and quality of training is a direct
example of this," said Shelley Morris, EVP and chief strategy officer of
New Horizons.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and
best practices within the training industry. The company publishes the
annual Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports
covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function.
Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals
get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage
the business of learning.
About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons
IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to
global enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With
300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons
provides measurable return on any company's training investment while
our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of
management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the
world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local
partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold
Learning competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA
Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware
Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global
website at www.newhorizons.com.
