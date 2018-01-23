[December 07, 2017] New Robotics Company, RoboGnosis, Launches University Program To Support Job Market, Launch New Careers

RONAN, Mont., Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move in the autonomous business, RoboGnosis of Ronan, MT has teamed with Treehouse of Portland, OR to offer educational training and new career opportunities for their clients' employees. The program is offered through "RoboU" which touts its program is "Improving the job market one robot at a time." "When you live in a world of robotics, one is often confronted with the opinions that our technology may be replacing the need for human employment," said Brandon Smith, Founder, and President of RoboGnosis. "Although one could debate that perception, our team at RoboU chooses to champion the opportunity to offer greater education and employment opportunities while we continue to advance our own efforts in autonomous technology." RoboGnosis partners, designs, and build autonoous robot technology for a variety of industries to complete tasks to improve operations and the bottom line. With Treehouse as its educational partner, together they enhance their client services with virtual educational training courses primarily in the Web and iOS industries. "At Treehouse, we are excited to be a part of the integral piece that is needed today in the robotics industry," said Ryan Carson, Chief Executive Officer. "We currently have over 80,000 enrolled Students who we're training to learn the necessary skills to be part of the technology evolution - whether they have little or no previous experience – they can become job-ready for a job in tech." Both partners noted that the candidates that have been involved in systematic trade jobs are the perfect match for the technology industry in particular.

They know how to "focus and take their job one step at a time," said Carson. "Our experience documents the fact that all our Students need to succeed is grit. They don't need a college degree; all they need is a desire to be re-skilled." "Today, it is our mission to fuse our passion for education into our corporate mission to ensure every step that we take to offer autonomous technology to our clients always includes new educational and career opportunities for their staff," said Smith. "The partnership with RoboGnosis and Treehouse allows us all to ignite the best qualities that lie within our own teams, and our clients' as well." For more information, visit RoboGnosis.com or call Lee Koch, Chief Marketing Officer for RoboGnosis at 406 646 6665. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-robotics-company-robognosis-launches-university-program-to-support-job-market-launch-new-careers-300568626.html SOURCE RoboGnosis

