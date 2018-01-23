[December 07, 2017] New Trimble Technology Lab at the National College for High Speed Rail Expands Training and Research for Rail Design, Construction and Maintenance

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BIRMINGHAM, U.K., Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it has made a significant in-kind gift to the UK-based National College for High Speed Rail (NCHSR) to expand its training and research in railway design, construction and maintenance. The Trimble gift enables the NCHSR to more fully integrate the technological tools across its curriculum that are rapidly transforming how construction, civil engineering, geospatial and buildings projects are designed and constructed, specifically in the railway industry. The gift will establish a Trimble Technology Lab at the recently opened NCHSR campuses in Birmingham and Doncaster. The lab will include a broad range of Trimble equipment such as the Trimble® GEDO Vorsys system, general construction lasers, 3D laser scanners, robotic surveying systems, theodolites and automatic levels, GIS mapping receivers, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers and a variety of software including Trimble's RealWorks® scanning software, GEDO office, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tilos and its popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro and SketchUp Viewer for Microsoft HoloLens. The gift was made to the college's track and civil engineering technology program and split between its two campuses. At the onset, the Trimble Technology Lab will benefit six departments: Track and Civil Engineering, Infrastructure, Power, Control Command and Communication (CCC) and Rolling Stock. Potential applications of these technologies range from the as-built survey documentation for railway track and maintenance, surveying stake out, 3D scanning of tunnels/stations and related services along the track corridor, track clearance, design and sharing of 3D and structural railway building models, digital fabrication of custom-lab equipment, management and analysis f linear projects, and construction resources optimization and scheduling to reduce costs. "This relationship highlights Trimble as forward-thinking and I commend the company for its very strong commitment to education, research and public service. The possibilities of the Trimble Technology Lab are limitless," said Clair Mowbray, chief executive, National College for High Speed Rail. "As students and faculty across our campuses have access to these latest technologies—surveying, 3D building modeling, performance analysis and digital fabrication—NCHSR will broaden its capabilities to pioneer technical excellence to produce a new generation of highly-skilled professionals to lead Britain´s future rail industry." "We are extremely excited to work with the NCHSR. With access to Trimble's broad portfolio of solutions, the next generation of rail infrastructure apprenticeships and engineering professionals will be able to experience the latest technologies with a specific focus on high-speed rail applications," said Ron Bisio, vice president of Trimble Geospatial. "We also look forward to supporting and learning from these new professionals as they apply our solutions to real-world applications in their curricula. We believe these tools will play an important role in creating a center of excellence for the high-speed rail sector in the UK."

About National College of High Speed Rail The National College for High Speed Rail (NCHSR) is a new employer-led college created by the UK Government to enable British students to develop world-class skills. Built on state-of-the-art campuses in Birmingham and Doncaster, the college is dedicated to providing the higher level training required to create projects such as the High Speed Two (HS2) and work on future high-speed rail applications, in what will be a major growth industry in the UK and abroad over the coming years. The college will offer cutting-edge technical and professional courses to students that are starting a career in rail infrastructure, looking to switch careers, or are part of the existing workforce. NCHSR will produce a new, diverse generation of high-tech engineers and technicians as well as teach them the wider skills they will need as rail professionals, such as problem solving, commercial awareness and the ability to lead and motivate. For more information, visit: www.nchsr.ac.uk. About Trimble Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com. GTRMB View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trimble-technology-lab-at-the-national-college-for-high-speed-rail-expands-training-and-research-for-rail-design-construction-and-maintenance-300568049.html SOURCE Trimble

