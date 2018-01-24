|
New Global Survey of ERP System Users Highlights Struggles with the Month-End Close Process for Financial Professionals
Almost 75 percent of ERP system users say it takes five or more days for
a financial close, yet 85 percent say what they really want is to close
the books in five days or less, according to a global survey of more
than 780 such users from Excel4apps,
a provider of best-in-class Excel-based reporting and data-loading
software for use with Oracle (News - Alert), PeopleSoft and SAP. The survey results are
In addition, 51 prcent of respondents indicated they use Microsoft (News - Alert)
Excel to manage period-end close processes, but 75 percent also
indicated they spend five or more hours moving data from static reports
produced by their ERP system to Excel for formatting. When asked the
biggest area of the close process needing improvement, automated
financial reporting was tops, followed by clear definition of processes,
more resources and better tools.
"ERP system users have long been frustrated by reporting tools from ERP
vendors, as well as the manual import/export process to get ERP data
into Excel-the application 72% of those in our survey use for financial
reporting," said Chris Meyer, CEO, Excel4apps. "Fortunately, financial
reporting and upload tools like our Excel add-ins automate this process
by linking directly to real-time ERP data, bypassing manual steps and
providing confidence in numbers from the single source of truth."
For more information about how Excel add-ins can automate financial
processes, visit the Excel4apps website.
Excel4apps
Excel4apps is a best-in-class provider of Microsoft Excel-based
reporting and data-loading software for use with SAP (News - Alert), Oracle, and
PeopleSoft. By empowering business professionals in a range of
industries with independent and secure access to real-time ERP data via
Microsoft Excel, the company's products expedite accurate and timely
business decisions. Excel4apps products include the award-winning GL
Wand for financial reporting, as well as software for budget and
planning data uploads and other types of reports. Founded in 2005,
Excel4apps has offices in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle
East, Asia and Australia to serve the needs of both local and global
multinational companies. For more information, visit www.excel4apps.com.
