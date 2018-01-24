|
|[December 06, 2017]
|
New Humana Tool Aims to Improve Medication Management and Safety
A new tool developed by Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM) enables Humana members to more easily keep a list
of their medications in one place, helping members stay organized to
improve medication management, safety and clinical outcomes. Members can
access the RxMentor tool via the MyHumana.com website or by downloading
the app for iPhone (News - Alert) and Android devices.
The tool was developed to help users do the following:
-
Keep an up-to-date list of their prescription medications, vitamins
and supplements, other over-the-counter items and personal allergy
information in one convenient and easy-to-access place.
-
Automatically receive medication history into the tool. Medications
are based on claims data for the past 180 days; members will receive a
prompt to update their medication list when there is new claims data.
-
Easily print or share their medication list via a secure email with
caregivers, family, doctors and other health care providers.
-
Make notes in the app about a medication, such as how to take it, when
to take it and any reactions. This is especially convenient when
members are in the doctor's office and need to write down instructions
for a newly prescribed medication or share side effects for an
existing medication.
-
For members with multiple conditions who might be on several
medications and qualify for a comprehensive medication review, the
tool will prompt them to schedule a complimentary one-on-one
consultation with a Humana pharmacist to conduct a medication review.
In addition to the user beefits, the RxMentor tool will allow
physicians and health care providers to feel more confident in their
medication prescribing management when the list is shared with them.
This is because the app pulls from claims data in addition to medication
and allergy information that is self-reported by the member.
Humana has a Bold Goal to help its members be 20 percent healthier by
2020. Part of being healthy is taking medication safely and as
prescribed. According to the American
Heart Association, nearly three out of four Americans do not take
their medication as directed resulting in nearly $300 billion a year in
additional doctor visits, emergency department visits and
hospitalizations.
"Managing multiple daily medications is challenging especially when
those medications might be prescribed for a member by multiple
physicians. Remembering all the names and when and how to take them can
be a daunting task," said William Fleming, PharmD, President of Humana's
Health Care Services. "The RxMentor tool can take some of those barriers
away by giving our members an easier way to keep track of and
communicate all their medication to their doctors and caregivers. This
simple tool will go a long way to help our members improve their health
and well-being."
Members can get started by logging into Humana.com and selecting the
RxMentor tool or downloading the app from the App Store for iPhone and
the Google (News - Alert) Play Store for Android.
About Humana Pharmacy Solutions
Humana Pharmacy Solutions, a division of Humana Inc., manages
traditional pharmacy benefits with member-focused strategies to yield
savings in pharmacy and total health expense. Providing prescription
coverage for both individuals and employer groups, Humana Pharmacy
Solutions strives to give members access to the medicine they need while
offering guidance on clinically proven, therapeutically equivalent drugs
that bring better value to the member and the customer. For more
information visit www.Humana.com/Pharmacy.
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
