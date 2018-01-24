|
|[December 06, 2017]
|
New Highly Accurate Digital Temperature Sensor from ams Helps Designers of Cold-Storage Equipment to Meet Demanding Error Budget Targets
ams (SIX: AMS (News - Alert)), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor
solutions, today introduced the AS6200C, a digital temperature sensor IC
which offers highly accurate measurements in the temperature range -20°C
to +10°C.
The superior performance of the AS6200C makes it easier for designers of
refrigerators and data loggers in cold-chain storage equipment to meet
demanding targets for system-level accuracy.
The AS6200C's measurements are accurate to ±0.2°C between -20°C and
10°C, the temperature range over which storage equipment for perishable
goods operates. The sensor's accuracy is guaranteed over the device's
supply voltage range of 1.8V to 3.6V.
In temperature control and temperature logging applications, the total
error budget is made up of multiple components. By minimizing the error
at the point of measurement, the designer gains extra headroom for other
error and noise sources, such as the heat generated by board-mounted
components. The use of the highly accurate AS6200C gives the designer
more flexibility to modify other elements of the system design while
keeping total error below a specified maximum level.
The AS6200C integrates a sensor front end, 12-bit analog-to-digital
converter and digital logic in a small WL-CSP (News - Alert) package. It provides a
digital output over an I2C iterface to any host
microcontroller. The device performs on-board digital signal processing,
which means that it needs no user calibration, and its linearized output
requires no compensation by an external microcontroller.
The AS6200C is intended for use in equipment for storing and
transporting food, pharmaceuticals, flowers and other perishable goods,
as well as in domestic and commercial refrigerators. It is very well
suited to data loggers that comply with the EN12830:1999 class 1
standard.
The new device extends the ams family of small, accurate digital
temperature sensor ICs, joining the AS6200 sensor, which achieves peak
accuracy between 0°C and 65°C.
"The AS6200C offers the market a unique combination of small size - its
footprint is only 1.5 mm2 - very high accuracy over the
cold-chain monitoring and storage temperature range, and a convenient
digital output requiring no calibration or linearization. It provides a
new example of the value of the low-noise, high-sensitivity,
high-linearity semiconductor technology underlying the outstanding
performance of ams' sensor solution products," said Nikolai Haslebner,
Marketing Manager at ams.
The AS6200C is available in production volumes. Unit pricing is €0.60 in
order quantities of 1,000 units.
An evaluation board for the AS6200C digital temperature sensor is
available from the ams ICdirect online store. For sample requests or
more technical information, go to
www.ams.com/temperature-sensor/AS6200C.
Download press picture at http://www.ams.com/eng/Press/Press-Releases/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005475/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]