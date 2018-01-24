[December 06, 2017] New Technology Feature from Long Range Systems Turns Pagers into Guest Data Collection Tool

DALLAS, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Range Systems (LRS), global provider of on-site paging, tracking and guest intelligence tools today announced a new addition to the company’s free iOS application. The feature, called Guest Sessions, enables users to start new orders and page customers when orders are ready. Guest Sessions records data in the LRS Connect Cloud, providing valuable insights into operations.

For businesses like quick-serve restaurants or retailers with warehouse deliveries in store, the Guest Sessions feature helps minimize wait times and maintain delivery standards. “This is a great example of how the Internet of Things is increasingly becoming an embedded part of how we do business,” said Michelle Strong, Chief Marketing Officer at LRS. “Today’s pager system offers a whole new level of visibility into operations that can be used to evaluate and improve the guest experience.” The guest session featue tracks, records and stores guest wait time data and information from the moment a guest receives a pager to when they are notified that their service is complete and the pager is cleared. Resulting insights include statistics around service, guest flow and volume, staffing optimization, and peak demand. These metrics can then be tracked against business goals. The online portal allows multi-unit corporate offices the opportunity to contrast unit performance, ensure brand quality, and measure each business unit against performance expectations. “This is an age where hardware talks back to us and software translates that into meaningful insights,” said John Weber, President & CEO at LRS. “Guest Sessions has evolved our paging solution beyond notifying guests to become a powerful analytics tool.” Guest Sessions is compatible with both LRS’s existing and upcoming pager models. The LRS iOS application is available for iPad download in the Apple Store.



About Long Range Systems, LLC

Since 1995, Long Range Systems has been dedicated to developing technologies that help service-based businesses provide a better customer experience. Businesses need simple solutions that streamline communications between guests and staff. From messaging devices to guest management applications, LRS provides a better means for managing customer flow. Media Contact:

