[December 06, 2017] New Reporter Network Service Aiming to Help Aspiring Presenters, Film Makers and Editors is Set to Revolutionise UK Media

LONDON, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new reporter network service has launched today to help aspiring presenters, film makers and editors change the way that we consume media in the UK. WinkBall, the video reporter network service, is expanding its efforts online to introduce a membership network scheme with the aim of creating a national and global network of reporters. In a first of its kind, the 'new look' WinkBall is making a serious attempt to embrace the networked economy by packaging its software, branding, marketing, equipment and training techniques and offering these to its members. The member reporters can leverage the above to create their own beat of clients and customers, effectively becoming independent digital entrepreneurs. Billed as the answer to modern day news telling, WinkBall.com is the brainchild of Goldsmiths lecturer D James Ohene-Djan and entrepreneur Duncan Barclay. Dr James Ohene-Djan says, "In an ever changing digital world, we wanted to create a solution to the decline in regional news as well as breathe life into on the ground reporting in the UK and globally. We are passionate about news and - especially - championing community stories. Media can be a tricky industry to get into and we want to use our skills to support those aspiring to a career in their chosen field. We believe WinkBall to be the modern day answer to real, relevant news reporting today." WinkBall became known for its mass interviewing at events throughout the UK and they have interviewed over 2 million people since their conception in 2005. Over the last year WinkBall has been re-built and revamped to support the new model, with a vastly superior platform and branding, as well as introducing broadcast level interviewing and presenting techniques.

WinkBall covers local, regional and national events from the point of view of the main protagonists and in order to capture the public reaction. Joining relevant sponsors and stories is at the heart of WinkBall's model, recognising that all of the UK's 7 million businesses need to promote and communicate via digital media as well as the big brands. For more information please contact: ennifer@winkball.com +44(0)207-819-9451 http://www.winkball.com https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YyGpN06pjCE

