|[December 05, 2017]
New Website from Lincoln Financial Group Features Actionable Information and Insights on Government Retirement Plans
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that its Retirement
Plan Services business launched a new
website showcasing insights from its study of 4,100 government plan
sponsors. The study showed employers are demanding better technology,
new plan designs and personalized service from their service providers
to help increase employee participation in retirement plans.
The majority of government employers (53 percent) said they offer a
defined contribution plan because they want to help their employees save
for retirement, but only slightly more than half of those employers feel
they are succeeding. Additionally, participation rates in defined
contribution plans offered by government employers is significantly less
than in 401(k) plans. The average participation rate in 401(k) plans is
82 percent1, while it is only 44 percent in government plans.
The new website provides easy access to data from the study, which
included respondents from all areas of government, including counties,
special tax authorities, towns, federal, states and cities. Visitors to
the site can also see key findings from the study, as well as articles
related to government plans.
"Whether visitors spend one minute or one hour on our new website, I'm
confident they will pick up something that will help government plan
sponsors or employees," said Gregg Holgate, head of institutional
retirement distribution, Retirement Plan Services, Lincoln Financial
Group. "Government plan sponsors want more focus on communication and
increased participation rates, because ultimately they want to help
their employees save for retirement. For providers, consultants and
advisors, these are actionable insights that will help better serve the
government market."
For more information about the study or to download the accompanying
whitepaper, visit www.lincolnfinancial.com/governmentinsights.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower
people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and
optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,
insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their
lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against
long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln
Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation
(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $246 billion in assets
under management as of September 30, 2017. Lincoln is a committed
corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for
2017, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America,
and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2017 Corporate
Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
About Retirement Plan Services
For more than 50 years, Lincoln Financial Group's Retirement Plan
Services (RPS) business has been helping savers boost their retirement
readiness through employer-sponsored plans. Our retirement plans help
employers recruit and retain top talent, while our combination of
high-tech and high-touch service creates an engaging customer experience
that drives positive outcomes. The RPS business helps people understand
how steps they take today can help them get to and through retirement
tomorrow. The business serves approximately 1.4 million participants
through 21,000 plan sponsors with $65 billion in assets under management
as of September 30, 2017.
About the Lincoln Government Plan Study
The Lincoln Government Plan study involved phone and online surveys of
4,100 governmental defined contribution plan sponsors. Respondents
represent federal, state and local levels of government with plan assets
ranging from under $100 million to over $2 billion. This research was
conducted from April to August of 2016 by the Lincoln Financial Group
Research and Insights Team in partnership with Qualtrics, a
well-respected U.S.-based, global research firm. For more information,
visit www.lincolnfinancial.com/governmentinsights.
LCN-1961643-120117
1 59th Annual Survey of Profit Sharing and 401(k) Plans, Plan
Sponsor Council of America, 2016.
