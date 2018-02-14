|
|[December 05, 2017]
|
New Improved Edition of The Red Guide to Recovery Now Available Nationwide
In light of the natural disasters that have pummeled various parts of
the country over the last few months (the devastating hurricanes in
Houston, South Florida, and Puerto Rico and the horrific wild fires in
Northern California), it has unfortunately become easier for all
Americans to imagine the very real possibility of losing everything in a
natural disaster.
Sadly, after the first responders leave is when the real disaster can
strike! Scams, problems with insurance claims, dealing with contractors,
theft, health and safety issues and other dangers are all prevalent for
weeks, months, even years after actual property loss occurs.
That's why author and disaster recovery expert Sean Scott has updated
and enhanced his award-winning book, "The
Red Guide to Recovery - Resource Handbook for Disaster
Survivors," now packed with additional facts and details, rendering
it the ultimate resource providing all the information a disaster
survivor could possibly need.
"Imagine your house has just burned to the ground," said Scott, "and all
you have left are the clothes on your back. What will you do? How will
you start the process? How will you avoid costly mistakes? There are
literally hundreds of critical decisions to be made after a disaster.
And the vast majority of people have no idea where to start. My goal is
to empower people to be prepared with the end in mind - so they can have
the tools needed to effectively navigate through the recovery process
and the rebuilding of their lives."
The Red Guide to Recovery covers everything - from raising
awareness of disaster scams, safety issues, displacement and relocation,
hazardous material concerns, smoke and water damage, handling personal
property inventories, dealing with contractors, interacting with
insurance adjusters, finding separated loved ones, and much more. There
is even a section on terrorism prevention.
"There are two types of people that emerge from disasters: survivors and
victims," said Scott. "A little knowledge can make all the difference.
Whether the disaster is a major event like a hurricane, earthquake, or
wildfire -- or a smaller event like a burst pipe that floods your home
or a kitchen fire, those who are prepared in advance not only reduce
personal stress and enhance their ability to undertake their own
recovery, but can also shape the future of their communities'
resiliency."
The book compiles Scott's 39-plus years of construction and hands-on
disaster restoration experience coupled with exhaustive research on
resources and information from relief organizations and government
agencies such as FEMA, the SBA, and numerous public safety and
post-disaster professionals. Endorsed by the American Red Cross, The
Salvation Army and numerous fire departments and emergency management
agencies, The Red Guide is also customizable for municipalities,
fire and police departments, emergency management agencies, and even
companies proactively concerned with maintaining business continuity.
For more information on The Red Guide to Recovery, visit The Red Guide's
interactive, website, at www.TheRedGuideToRecovery.com.
Media: The revised edition of the Red Guide to Recovery is now
available to media for review. For more information or to arrange
interviews with author Sean Scott, contact Paul Williams, at
310/569-0023, paul@medialinecommunications.com.
