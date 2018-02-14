[December 05, 2017] New Rankings: Top 50 Real Estate Video Influencers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Transaction sides. Sales volume. Even social media influence. Real estate professionals are ranked in a variety of ways, but one ranking that's long been missing: video! Introducing the inaugural Real Estate Video Influencers. The rankings, created by leading real estate video companies BombBomb and VScreen and presented by Tom Ferry, honor and celebrate people delivering exceptional experiences in their real estate businesses through video. This first-of-its-kind effort not only recognizes significant video achievements, but also educates by sharing the top strategies of 25 ranked influencers with video advice straight from them, by providing convenient access to examples from all 80 professionals included, and by concluding with top takeaways from Tom Ferry. "As a video-first coaching company, we've been a huge proponent of agents using video for many years, so I'm extremely proud to be part of the Real Estate Video Influencers guide," says Tom Ferry, CEO of Tom Ferry International. "What I'm especially proud of is the tremendous educational value it delivers. It's so much more than the awards. I consider it the definitive guidebook for how agents are succeeding with video today." Combined from multiple sources, more than 550 nomintions were considered. Thousands of videos were watched to narrow down to 50 ranked finalists and 30 honorable mentions in 5 categories: All Around, Listing Videos, Community Videos, Recorded Videos, and Live Video. Nominees were judged on a combination of consistency, quality, creativity, uniqueness, and educational value - with total videos and total views as secondary criteria. "Ranking in the top 10 or being honorably mentioned is a tribute to the pioneering spirit and impressive accomplishments of these agents and teams," says Steve Pacinelli, Chief Marketing Officer for BombBomb. "It's a privilege for BombBomb to be able to share their work with the entire industry so we can collectively make video part of the real estate process in the very best ways." Details about this year's rankings:

550+ nominations

80 finalists

More than 54,000 videos created by the finalists

Combined total of 20.4 million views on YouTube alone

Approx. 30 million views across all video platforms

84% from United States (in 17 States) and 16% Canadian (in 5 Provinces) "This ranking has finalists from major metros across North America to small towns in every corner, we honor celebs and people with millions of views, to amazing video strategists with hundreds or thousands of views," said Stephen Schweickart, CEO of VScreen. "We believe in quality at VScreen and these influencers deliver in all areas of the ranking." To view the Real Estate Video Influencers 2017 winners and to download the educational guide, visit revideoinfluencers.com About BombBomb

BombBomb makes it easy to build trust, convert leads, and generate referrals through simple videos in emails, text messages, and social media. Ranked #665 on the Inc 5000, the software company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. Try it free at BombBomb.com About Tom Ferry

As the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power 200 and founder/CEO of real estate's leading coaching company, Tom Ferry brings 30+ years of coaching experience to agents worldwide. His ever-growing influence impacts professionals through rigorous accountability coaching, the popular #TomFerryShow delivering free, fresh and relevant real estate tips weekly, highly engaging training events, two best-selling books, and as a noted keynote speaker. About VScreen

Founded in 2007, VScreen is a leading Internet video content provider within the real estate industry, offering turnkey video solutions to brokers and agents looking for the latest in consumer centric video content, automated video technology, and high-end custom production services. In addition to having a client list that includes the real estate industry's largest dot com's, franchises and brokers, VScreen is also the parent company of ListingVideos.com, VidBrander.com, and the patent-pending MarketVideos.com portal, which automatically creates branded video content for real estate agents to use in their drip marketing campaigns, featuring consumer advice videos and hyper-local MLS market metrics videos. CONTACT: Ethan Beute, VP of Marketing at BombBomb, ethan@bombbomb.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rankings-top-50-real-estate-video-influencers-300566674.html SOURCE BombBomb

