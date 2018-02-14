[December 05, 2017] New App Try Offers Online Shoppers Freedom to Try before They Buy

Try, the first digital platform and mobile app that brings the fitting room experience in-home with commitment-free trial service from any online retailer, announced its official launch and iOS app today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005422/en/ New App Try Offers Online Shoppers Freedom to Try Before They Buy (Photo: Business Wire) Most Americans are making online purchases these days, benefiting from the ease of having endless stores at their fingertips, but forfeiting the ability to try the items - whether for size, quality or fit - before they purchase. Try takes the anxiety and stressout of online shopping, allowing members to have the freedom to try anything from online stores in the comfort of their own homes. With Try, members can choose five or more items at a time from any online retailer, with no pre-set boxes or stylist recommendations. Members have one week upon delivery to decide which items they would like to keep and are only charged for those they do not send back. The service eliminates all the anxiety and indecision at checkout by allowing customers to decide whether or not they want to buy something after they've tried it on. An added benefit with Try is you never have to unnecessarily drain your account for items you're not sure you will keep; no need to chase refunds or worry about paying off your credit card before the retailer finally refunds you. "When you shop at a store, it would be ludicrous if you had to pay before trying items on in a fitting room. Yet that's how online shopping works today," said Try CEO Ankush Sehgal. "We're bringing that fitting room experience to our members by giving them the freedom and flexibility to shop online without having to buy for the purpose of trying."

Available to download via the Apple (News - Alert) App store, the new Try iOS app works as a browser. Members simply go to their favorite e-commerce sites and use the in-app checkout to Try without paying a penny. Try up to five items at a time with annual membership starting at $49 with a 14 day free trial. Try is available for iOS on the App Store and for desktop via the Try Chrome Extension at www.try.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005422/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]