[December 05, 2017] New Honor 7X Phone First To Deliver Edge-to-Edge Display Under $200

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a leading online smartphone brand geared towards digital natives, today announced the U.S. availability of the next generation in its Honor X smartphone series, the Honor 7X. As an update to the highly-rated Honor 6X, the 7X is unrivaled in delivering the most premium smartphone features and hardware at just USD $199.00. The Honor 7X is the first smartphone to feature the new Honor FullView Display; a 5.93 inch FHD+ display with 2160 X 1080 resolution and 18:9 ratio. The nearly bezel-less screen provides the broadest viewing range and highest screen-to-body ratio in its price class. Through hundreds of beta testers and multiple prototypes, Honor perfected the industrial design of the Honor 7X to deliver more screen without sacrificing comfort. The metallic chassis and perfectly rounded edges were specially designed to protect the display against drops, slips, or trips. An unequivocal viewing experience becomes a best-in-class entertainment and gaming experience. The FullView Display gives gamers a competitive edge with a broader viewing range than standard displays. An 18:9 screen ratio mimics the 21:9 ratio used in theaters to deliver a more cinema-like experience. A high-quality graphics processing unit (GPU) and intelligent octal-core Kirin 659 chipset improve overall speed and energy efficiency of the 3,340 mAh battery. A single charge will power the Honor 7X for more than one full day – or stream 12 hours of vide or 91 hours of music. The fun doesn't stop there thanks to the spec'd out dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear-camera with DSLR depth of field effects achieved with a larger aperture (F/0.95 – F/16). New Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology auto focuses in as little as 0.18 seconds. The 8MP front-camera provides custom features that are a selfie-lovers delight. Store games, movies, music, and photos with 3 GB of on-board storage or add hundreds more with a microSD card of up to 256 GB. The intelligent chipset and EMUI 5.1 software ensure the Honor 7X stands up to heavy usage and maintains long-term performance.

From premium hardware to intelligent software, the Honor 7X is an unmatched value. Tech savvy, deal-seeking, or statement making individuals can find their next unlocked phone at highly shoppable prices online 24/7 on http://www.hihonor.com/us/index.html. Pre-orders for the Honor 7X begin December 5 at 7:00 AM PST and end December 14 at 6:00 PM PST. Free priority shipping and a free phone case are also included with every pre-order while supplies last. Order numbers 7, 77, 177, 277, and all other 77 incremental purchases made up until December 14 at 6:00 PM PST will receive a full refund of the purchase price of the Honor 7X phone. Also during this time period, enter for a chance to win prizes such as a Nintendo Switch, Honor 7X, 17 percent coupon code for Honor 7X purchase on https://store.hihonor.com/us, Honor Band 3, or $100 Lords Mobile gaming voucher by resharing Honor's contest post that can be fond at https://www.facebook.com/usahonor/. About Honor Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Media Contact

