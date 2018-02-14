[December 05, 2017] New Survey Captures the Appeal of Workplace Flexibility Fueled by Cloud-based Apps and Services

The nature of work for office professionals of all ages, across the U.S., is being redefined evolving work practices that are fueled by mobility and cloud-based apps and services. According to a Citrix (News - Alert) (NASDAQ:CTXS) commissioned Wakefield Research survey, employee expectations for flexibility - in terms of where, when and how work gets done - continue to rise, along with demand for collaborative work environments which help improve workforce experience, engagement and productivity. The study surveyed 1,300 office professionals in the U.S. across major industries including healthcare, public sector (government and higher education) and financial services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005388/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) To remain competitive, attract and retain talent, respondents highlighted a desire for employers to offer benefits beyond an economical salary, in-office perks and employee discount programs. Two strategies highlighted in the survey included the embrace of cloud-based technologies and the adoption of a flexible work environment. According to the survey, cloud-based apps can spur productivity in a flexible work environment, with 57 percent of office professionals at companies with a flexible work environment reporting that they are currently using cloud-based apps, compared to only 38 percent of respondents at companies without a flexible work environment. Additionally, the survey found that 75 percent of office professionals believe that in five years, businesses with a flexible work environment will not be competitive without using cloud-based apps. Employees that are taking advantage of cloud-based technologies report that they have more freedom to choose where and when they get work done. When broken out by region, respondents in the West led the U.S. in terms of cloud adoption as well as expectations of a flexible work environment. The survey highlights that office professionals in the West (44 percent) are more likely than those in the South (32 percent), Midwest (32 percent) and Northeast (29 percent) to describe their work schedule as having flexible hours. Additionally, office professionals in the West (48 percent) would be more likely than those in the South (37 percent) and Northeast (38 percent) to turn down a job opportunity if the company does not have a flexible working environment. To access infographics and the full report, please visit Citrix Future of ork. Related links Blog: Cloud Services and a Secure Digital Workspace: Empower the Workforce of the Future Follow Citrix

About Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT's ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

