|[December 05, 2017]
New Survey Finds over 90% of Americans Believe Students Are More Successful in School When They Are Able to Practice Leadership Outside the Classroom
Understanding what makes today's leaders successful is more critical
now, than ever. A new survey of U.S. adults by Lead2Feed,
the nation's leading and fastest growing free student leadership
program, found that 91 percent of Americans say that students are more
successful in school when they are able to practice their leadership
skills outside the classroom. With our next generation of leaders still
in school, the majority of Americans agree that effective leaders should
exhibit compassion and critical thinking as well as be involved in
serving their local communities.
"We believe that students learn by doing and Lead2Feed gives students
the opportunity to use their leadership skills in authentic learning
environments," said David Novak, the founder of the Life a Life
Foundation and sole funder of the Lead2Feed Leadership program. "The
program equips our future workforce with leadership skills while
developing a service oriented mindset."
Lead2Feed believes that students who learn the imperative 21st
century skills in middle and high school are more likely to become
successful leaders after graduating than those who do not. Ninety-one
percent of Americans agree with this statement.
"The Lead2Feed Student Leadership Program provides an opportunity for
middle and high school students to practice their leadership skills in
their local communities," said Diane Barrett, Executive Director of the
Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, Inc. "Lead2Feed's
curriculum enables students to learn and enhance crucial 21st
century skills such as collaboration, critical thinking and
communication while managing a service-based project from start to
finish." The Lead2Feed survey conducted online by Harris Poll among more
than 3,300 American adults analyzes insights related to Americans'
perceptions on what qualities are important to become a successful
leader.
Qualities of Successful Leaders
When asked about the qualities that successful leaders should have, 97
percent of Americans think that critical thinking is an important
quality for someone to be a successful leader. The survey found that 95
percent of Americans think that project management knowledge (e.g.,
being able to strategically plan and execute a successful project from
start to finish) and having a result-driven mentality are important
qualities of an outstanding leader. Finally, 93 percent of Americans say
that it's important for a leader to be compassionate.
The Keys to Leadership Success
When evaluating the keys to successful leadership, the survey found that
nearly all Americans (96 percent) agree communication skills are equally
as valuable as intellectual ability for strong leaders - nearly two
thirds (63 percent) strongly agree with that sentiment. When asked about
community service, 90 percent of Americans feel that leaders should be
involved in serving their local community.
"The Lead2Feed program allows me to combine my two passions - service
and student organizations. Watching my students grow from caring
individuals to civil servants is priceless. The leadership component
provides the necessary training needed to build strong leaders that care
about others and ultimately make this world a better place. It is a
win-win!" said Jennifer Freeman, Lead2Feed Advisor with Seneca
High School in Louisville, K.Y.
Since its inception over six years ago, more than one million middle and
high school students from 5,000 schools and clubs across all 50 states
have participated in Lead2Feed. The program is inspired by Co-Founder,
former CEO and Chairman of Yum! Brands, and leadership expert, David
Novak. The program was developed by the Foundation for Impact
on Literacy and Learning and the Lift a Life Foundation.
Teachers and advisors can register their student teams for the Lead2Feed
Stdent Leadership Program and enter the Lead2Feed Challenge online at www.lead2feed.org
for the opportunity to win grants for their charity and technology
products for their schools and clubs. Lead2Feed Challenge entries are accepted
all year, with the deadline for each school year being the first
Friday in April.
Complete rules and details on the Lead2Feed Challenge are available at: http://www.lead2feed.org/how-to-participate/project-submission-rules/
Methodology
This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll
on behalf of Lead2Feed from November 13-15, 2017 among 3,345 U.S. adults
ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability
sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be
calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting
variables, please contact Jessica Chen, jchen@cooperkatz.com.
About Lead2Feed
The Lead2Feed Student Leadership Program was created by the Foundation
for Impact on Literacy and Learning and the Lift a Life Foundation to
encourage middle and high school students to hone leadership skills by
completing a service project around a community need involving a public
nonprofit 501c3.
About Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, a 501c3
organization, supports and builds alliances that enhance innovative,
instructional programs and community outreach by providing the resources
to promote new opportunities and participation. FILL is a supporting
foundation to the International Literacy Association. The foundation
welcomes participation in efforts to engage, enlighten and inspire
today's students and educators by opening their classrooms to the real
world. The Foundation seeks funding from other foundations, private
companies and organizations to help provide educational programs for
elementary and secondary schools, community colleges and/or programs in
specific disciplines or curriculum areas. The Foundation works with
interested parties to collaborate on the creation of an educational
program that promotes literacy and learning.
About Lift a Life Foundation
The Lift a Life Foundation was established in 1999 by David and Wendy
Novak. The mission of the Lift a Life Foundation is to help those in
need achieve their full potential with the goal of funding innovative,
high impact projects that are led by passionate leaders who are
committed to outstanding execution. The foundation focuses on grant
funding in the areas of student leadership development, juvenile
diabetes, hunger relief, early childhood education and military family
support. Since Lift a Life Foundation began, it has helped thousands of
people in need through grants and programming support. David Novak is the Co-Founder,
former CEO and Chairman of Yum! Brands, one of the world's largest
restaurant companies with nearly 43,500 KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut
restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories. A renowned
expert on leadership and recognition culture, Novak is the author of
three highly respected and critically acclaimed books, The Education
of an Accidental CEO, the New York Times bestseller Taking
People With You as well as his latest parable, O Great
One! A Little Story About The Awesome Power of Recognition. David
has been recognized as "2012 CEO of the Year" by Chief Executive
magazine, one of the world's "30 Best CEOs" by Barron's, one of the "Top
People in Business" by FORTUNE and one of the "100 Best-Performing CEOs
in the World" by Harvard Business Review. In April 2015, he received the
prestigious 2015 Horatio Alger Award for his commitment to philanthropy
and higher education and became a lifetime member of the Horatio Alger
Association of Distinguished Americans. He is the recipient of the 2012
UN World Food Program Leadership Award for Yum! Brands World Hunger
Relief effort that raises awareness, volunteerism and funds to address
this global problem. He received the national 2008 Woodrow Wilson Award
for Corporate Citizenship. He is currently the founder and CEO of the
digital leadership platform, oGoLead.com.
David is committed to developing future leaders. Adapted from the
leadership principles of his book Taking People With You, he
funds a leadership program for middle and high school students: The
Lead2Feed Student Leadership Program. Lead2Feed is the nation's leading
and fastest-growing free leadership program, attracting more than a
million students in 5,000 schools and clubs across all 50 states.
Wendy Novak is a lifelong philanthropist and volunteer. She serves on
the advisory board for the Wendy Novak Diabetes Care Center. http://liftalifefoundation.org/
