|[December 05, 2017]
New Jersey Tech Council Names Wylei Innovative Tech Company of the Year
Wylei Inc., an AI Predictive Content technology and marketing automation
pioneer, today announced it is recognized by the New Jersey Tech Council
as the 2017 Innovative Tech Company of the year at the 21st Anniversary
Awards celebration. With this award, the NJ Tech Council recognizes an
outstanding company who through its products, services or business
approach has come to be a serious competitor in the marketplace.
Meg Columbia-Walsh, CEO, Wylei, the 2017 New Jersey Tech Council Innovative Tech Company of the Year Winner pictured with award sponsors Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel (News - Alert), and Chris Molloy, Ph.D., R.Ph., Senior Vice President, Office of Research and Economic Development, Rutgers University (Photo: Business Wire)
"Staying ahead of the curve is not an easy task with such a flourishing
tech community and our team is proud to credited with the Innovative
Tech Company of the year Award. We value this honor from our peers and
celebrate the success of all the companies recognized this year," said
Meg Columbia-Walsh, CEO, Wylei.
The NJ Tech Council is dedicated to making New Jersey and the region a
leading destination for technology companies. The New Jersey Tech
Council honored two individuals and 11 companies at its 21st annual
awards celebration at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset.
"The Tech Council aims to recognize and celebrate the state and region's
technology and life sciences companies and their leaders for their
business accomplishments in leadership, innovation and collaboration,"
said CEO and President James Barrood. "It was an illuminating event,
which highlighted the amazing innovation from across the state."
About NJ Tech Council
The NJ Tech Council (NJTC) is a not-for-profit, trade association
focused on connecting decision-makers and thought-leaders from
technology and technology spport companies through access to financing
opportunities, networking, and business support. With a vibrant calendar
of events and programs - more than 100 opportunities to connect with
peers, potential clients, strategic partners, vendors and employment
prospects - the NJTC provides vital business information to help its
members grow and flourish. For more information visit https://njtc.org.
ABOUT WYLEI
Wylei, a pioneer in Predictive AI cloud-based machine learning and
marketing automation, enables the creation and delivery of real-time,
personalized content to engage 50 percent more buyers per marketing
campaign. Wylei's AI (artificial intelligence) technology drives true
personalization efficiently eliminating the need for A/B testing.
Working with high profile consumer and technology brands, the patented
Wylei Predictive Content™ technology automatically delivers
real-time digital content that is assembled and displayed based on
context, user behavior and preferences. Working across channels
including email, video, Facebook (News - Alert) and the web, the Wylei technology is
utilized by leading brands, marketers and digital agencies such as
Epsilon, Marriott, Adidas, Dell, Fairy Tales Hair Care, and others.
Formulated by Harvard, MIT (News - Alert), Stanford and Carnegie Mellon experts,
Wylei's Adaptive Content™ and Predictive Content™ maintains secure,
highly scalable, robust cloud based infrastructure built in the Amazon
Web Services stack. Founded in 2013, the company's headquarters is in
Jersey City, NJ. For more information, visit http://www.wylei.com.
