New Jersey Tech Council Names Wylei Innovative Tech Company of the Year

Wylei Inc., an AI Predictive Content technology and marketing automation pioneer, today announced it is recognized by the New Jersey Tech Council as the 2017 Innovative Tech Company of the year at the 21st Anniversary Awards celebration. With this award, the NJ Tech Council recognizes an outstanding company who through its products, services or business approach has come to be a serious competitor in the marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005077/en/ Meg Columbia-Walsh, CEO, Wylei, the 2017 New Jersey Tech Council Innovative Tech Company of the Year Winner pictured with award sponsors Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel (News - Alert) , and Chris Molloy, Ph.D., R.Ph., Senior Vice President, Office of Research and Economic Development, Rutgers University (Photo: Business Wire) "Staying ahead of the curve is not an easy task with such a flourishing tech community and our team is proud to credited with the Innovative Tech Company of the year Award. We value this honor from our peers and celebrate the success of all the companies recognized this year," said Meg Columbia-Walsh, CEO, Wylei. The NJ Tech Council is dedicated to making New Jersey and the region a leading destination for technology companies. The New Jersey Tech Council honored two individuals and 11 companies at its 21st annual awards celebration at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset. "The Tech Council aims to recognize and celebrate the state and region's technology and life sciences companies and their leaders for their business accomplishments in leadership, innovation and collaboration," said CEO and President James Barrood. "It was an illuminating event, which highlighted the amazing innovation from across the state." About NJ Tech Council The NJ Tech Council (NJTC) is a not-for-profit, trade association focused on connecting decision-makers and thought-leaders from technology and technology spport companies through access to financing opportunities, networking, and business support. With a vibrant calendar of events and programs - more than 100 opportunities to connect with peers, potential clients, strategic partners, vendors and employment prospects - the NJTC provides vital business information to help its members grow and flourish. For more information visit https://njtc.org. ABOUT WYLEI Wylei, a pioneer in Predictive AI cloud-based machine learning and marketing automation, enables the creation and delivery of real-time, personalized content to engage 50 percent more buyers per marketing campaign. Wylei's AI (artificial intelligence) technology drives true personalization efficiently eliminating the need for A/B testing. Working with high profile consumer and technology brands, the patented Wylei Predictive Content™ technology automatically delivers real-time digital content that is assembled and displayed based on context, user behavior and preferences. Working across channels including email, video, Facebook (News - Alert) and the web, the Wylei technology is utilized by leading brands, marketers and digital agencies such as Epsilon, Marriott, Adidas, Dell, Fairy Tales Hair Care, and others. Formulated by Harvard, MIT (News - Alert) , Stanford and Carnegie Mellon experts, Wylei's Adaptive Content™ and Predictive Content™ maintains secure, highly scalable, robust cloud based infrastructure built in the Amazon Web Services stack. Founded in 2013, the company's headquarters is in Jersey City, NJ. For more information, visit http://www.wylei.com.

