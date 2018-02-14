[December 05, 2017] New Multiplatform Luxury Lifestyle Publication To Launch In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie Frisbee, a longtime Las Vegas journalist and editor, announces the establishment of CLASS, a Las Vegas-based multiplatform luxury lifestyle publication with a focus on branded content, philanthropy and ultra-exclusive events. Backed by Richard Haddrill, a well-respected gaming executive who currently serves as Executive Vice Chairman of Scientific Games, Inc., CLASS marries luxury and living well with community and environmental betterment embodied in five pillars: compassion, living consciously, authenticity, service and solutions. Frisbee, who previously served as editor of Luxury Las Vegas and director of content for Niche Publishing Group for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will serve as CLASS' editor in chief. She has assembled a highly experienced team of journalists, writers, photographers, videographers, designers and consultants with a wealth of knowledge in all sectors of the luxury market, including fashion, jewelry, fine dining, wine and spirits, upscale travel, high-end real estate and other luxury goods and services. Founding team members include award-winning celebrity journalist Marsala Rypka; managing editor Carla Zvosec; multimedia journalist Buford Davis; and award-winning designer Lindsay Rholfsen. CLASS will be the first luxury endeavor to offer multiple media platforms synergized to enhance its messaging for readers and advertisers. These include print, digital, personalized video, proprietary ecommerce, special luxury events and social media outreach. Six annual print issues are planned with the first launching in January 2018. The first issue will feature a tribute to a Las Vegas icon in a bold cover and multi-page feature created by world-renowned, London-based artist Nuno da osta. The magazine, exquisitely designed and proportioned in a special size befitting its unique nature, will be mailed to high-income households throughout Southern Nevada and selectively distributed at luxury hotels, restaurants, retailers and other targeted destinations and venues throughout Las Vegas. "'Luxury with a purpose' is our mantra and is foundational to our focus," said Frisbee. "Interviews and features of celebrities, influencers, tastemakers and leaders will include individuals as well as corporations and organizations using their high-profile positions and platforms to do good in the world. Our content, designed to be entertaining and informative, will also be inspiring to incite and motivate others to action. Our team is local. We have all worked as Las Vegas journalists and are vested in our community to make it #VegasStrong." "Many leading luxury brands have long partnered with social and environmental causes to advance a better world," said Frisbee. "We plan to illuminate these brands on both a global and local level to showcase the art of living well while living consciously."

In addition to creating this multi-media platform, TheCLASSProject™ Initiative has been established as a philanthropic arm designed specifically to promote the platforms of featured philanthropists and nonprofit organizations. TheCLASSProject aims to align influencers and celebrities with causes they support to create engaging, entertaining and informative digital shorts. Select and targeted charities and nonprofits will be granted the opportunity to use these sponsored videos on their websites and social media platforms. "I am excited to be part of the team at CLASS and TheCLASSProject as I truly believe that successful people with a passion can affect change much faster and more effectively than centralized social programs," said Haddrill, who will act as CLASS' Advisory Chairman. "Leslie and I share that passion, and together, we hope to inspire many others through The Class Project." About CLASS and TheCLASSProject™ Initiative

CLASS is a Las Vegas-based multiplatform luxury lifestyle publication with a focus on branded content, philanthropy and ultra-exclusive events. CLASS marries luxury and living well with community and environmental betterment via its business model based on five pillars – compassion, living consciously, authenticity, service and solutions. In addition to its print publication, other CLASS platforms include digital and video, email, social media and special events. TheCLASSProject™ Initiative, the philanthropic arm of CLASS, is a digital and social media campaign designed specifically to promote the platforms of philanthropists and charitable organizations. TheCLASSProject aims to align influencers and celebrities with causes they support to create engaging, entertaining and informative digital shorts. About Leslie Frisbee

With more than 20 years of experience in print, digital, TV and social media, Leslie Frisbee is a respected, award-winning journalist, editor and tastemaker specializing in the luxury lifestyle market. Frisbee's astute eye for detail and design, along with her ability to generate unique and compelling editorial, makes her one of the industry's most sought-after luxury ambassadors. Most recently, Frisbee served as the editor in chief of Luxury Las Vegas magazine. She is 2017 Style Ambassador for House of Diffa in conjunction with the Las Vegas Fashion Council and named one of Hakkasan Group's 2017 Woman on Top. About Richard Haddrill

Richard Haddrill is Executive Vice Chairman of Scientific Games, Inc., a global leader in gaming technology, and Chairman of CEC, a leader in restorative justice. He was previously CEO of three successful publicly traded technology companies – Bally Technologies, Manhattan Associates and Powerhouse Technologies – and has served on the Board of Directors of nine companies. He is active in various charitable endeavors including The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and Boys Scouts. Richard recently founded a family office which has invested in and advised a variety of private companies, including socially responsible for-profit companies in the areas of drug and alcohol rehabilitation, restorative justice and environmental affordable housing. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-multiplatform-luxury-lifestyle-publication-to-launch-in-las-vegas-300566074.html SOURCE TheCLASSProject

