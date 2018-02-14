[December 05, 2017] New Molecular Profiling Program For Prostate Cancer Patients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- ZERO is launching the Decode Your Prostate Cancer program in partnership with Perthera, the leading Therapeutics Intelligence Company™, to give men battling advanced prostate cancer the ability to create individualized treatment plans. Every patient's prostate cancer is as unique as his genes. As we continue to fight this terrible disease, personalized medicine is more important than ever. Through Decode Your Prostate Cancer, eligible patients with metastatic prostate cancer can access their molecular profiles for free and receive tailored plans of care based on the mutations driving their cancers. The Perthera Report™ provides patients with therapeutic treatment options precisely matched to their individual cancer. "One of the most significant recent breakthroughs in the fight against cancer is pinpointing the patient's tumor characteristics. The Perthera Report accomplishes this and more by providing ranked therapeutic options that have been reviewed by Perthera's experts and scientific tumor board. With this critical data; we're able to put men battling prostate cancer on the best individualized treatment pathways; getting them back to life with their families," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO's President & CEO. Prticipants in this pilot program are doing more than just treating their cancer: by adding their anonymous data to the program's database, they are helping the next man who is diagnosed with a similar tumor mutation. How to enroll in Decode Your Prostate Cancer: Complete the release waiver online. A Perthera patient coordinator will contact you and your physician to get consent to obtain your tissue biopsy. Your coordinator in consultation with your clinical care team will develop a molecular profile. Using Perthera's unique technology, your profile will be matched with data on treatments and clinical trials. Your specific case results will be reviewed by a group of oncologists as part of Perthera's Medical Review Panel. A personalized report will be provided to you and your medical team. This report will rank the treatments and clinical trials that the Medical Review Board determined to work best for someone with your specific molecular profile. Visit https://zerocancer.org/decode for more information.

About ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We're building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 84 cents of every dollar to research and programs. For more information, visit www.zerocancer.org. About Perthera, Inc.

Perthera is the leading Therapeutic Intelligence Company advancing precision medicine through its Perthera Report, which precisely matches cancer patients with multiple therapeutic options ranked by highest probability of best outcome.www.perthera.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-molecular-profiling-program-for-prostate-cancer-patients-300566218.html SOURCE ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer

