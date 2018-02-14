[November 30, 2017] New Technology, DTRelay, Fixes Known Security Vulnerabilities In OAuth Protocols Used By All The Major Companies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today there are numerous security flaws including Krack attacks, client-side token vulnerabilities, SSL vulnerabilities, and countless other examples. It is time to change the way secure data is transported across the internet. There is a new technology, DTRelay (www.dtrelay.com), that fixes many of the known vulnerabilities in OAuth that plague companies such as Google, Twitter, Yahoo, and others. If companies keep doing the same thing, they would be insane to think they will see different results. Every month stories are reported on the news about major data breaches. According to a British insurance company, Lloyd's, companies lose $400 billion to hackers each year. With networks being vulnerable, security flaws, data breaches, and companies getting hacked every month, it is time for a breakthrough. What if it didn't matter if hackers were able to monitor the traffic on a company's network? Watch the Problem and Solution video here: https://youtu.be/TEjj9aQiv2c A tem in Missouri has been working on a new technology of sending packets that carry data in the existing protocols used by the internet, but hiding the vulnerable information that is stolen by hackers. This technology is easily implemented into all existing platforms. If a company's organization has a shortage in cybersecurity skills, the technology offers their developers convenience by protecting their communication for them. DTRelay is patent-pending middleware that provides authentication without exposing client-side tokens where hacking occurs. DTRelay enhances the security of web and mobile applications while simultaneously making them easier to build and improving application performance. It is revolutionizing the way transactions are done online. DTRelay protects communication from a device (including mobile) to a company's API, which is where hackers steal personal information. DTRelay has many benefits and does much more than secure online transactions. When developing this technology, the team asked the question, what if companies could send pure static HTML and JavaScript, but not send any of the secure data? That is exactly what the team created! DTRelay does not allow hackers the ability to sniff vulnerable, secure data. Since the applications are built using pure static HTML and JavaScript (there is no compiled code, assembly, config parameters, or consumer keys), it is now possible to use Content Delivery Networks (CDN) to dramatically increase application performance and easily scale, with requests seeing an improvement of 300%.

If a company is interested in learning more about ending business vulnerabilities, please email Michael Martinez. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-dtrelay-fixes-known-security-vulnerabilities-in-oauth-protocols-used-by-all-the-major-companies-300564778.html SOURCE DTRelay

