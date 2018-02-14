[November 30, 2017] New Features on Inmate Call Manager - Communicating Changes to Customers

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is by Eric Gonzalez, Executive Director, Inmate Telephones/Intel Tools/Training: Behind every great Inmate Telephone System (ITS) is great software that turns inmate call data into searchable, sortable, and actionable intelligence for correctional facility staff. Inmate Call Manager (ICM) is the software behind GTL's ITS. Inmate Call Manager includes call analysis and voice analysis tools, allowing investigators to monitor calls, identify street terminology and phrases, compare voices on a call to inmate voiceprints, and more. The software is also continually updated to make sure it retains its place as the most robust offering in the marketplace, and GTL wants these changes to be quickly and efficiently communicated to users. To that end, a new standard feature on Inmate Call Manager is a "What's New" screen that appears when users log into ICM after changes have occurred. These regular updates are done frequently and are in addition to larger, more in-depth updates that typically take place quarterly.

At our annual User Group Conference, several sessions are held to give more insight into GTL's ITS, help users create better reports, and hear customer feedback. This year, the "Inmate Telephone Systems – Change Requests" session, where customers could voice their thoughts about the system and how GTL could improve it to enable better usability, was well-attended. GTL takes customer feedback seriously, and updates to ITS and our other products and services reflect our efforts to make a correctional staff member's job easier. If your facility has implemented GTL's ITS and have feedback on how we can improve Inmate Call Manager, please contact your Account Executive. To learn more about GTL's ITS or for a product demonstration, contact GTL today. Press Contact:

Vinnie Mascarenhas

703-955-3894

vinnie.mascarenhas@gtl.net View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-features-on-inmate-call-manager--communicating-changes-to-customers-300564485.html SOURCE GTL

