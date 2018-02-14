[November 30, 2017] New Therapy Transparent™ Workers' Compensation Solution Brings Transparency and Compliance to Outpatient Therapy

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Care Solutions, a national specialty managed care services and network provider for the Workers' Compensation Industry, today introduced Therapy Transparent™ - a game-changing solution that brings transparency and compliance to the entire outpatient therapy process, allowing payers, providers, practitioners, and adjusters to collaborate and manage a case in real time within the same secure platform. This solution - which includes industry-first capabilities, including direct payer-to-provider payments, and real time patient treatment-compliance reporting, - is indicative of the company's innovative approach to eliminating overuse, preventing network stacking, facilitating fast payments, and achieving high value outcomes, and dovetails nicely with the company's Priority Financial Guarantee™ program introduced earlier this year. "The combination of disparate systems, opacity, and non-patient-centric models is a high-stakes trifecta from a fraud-risk perspecive. Therapy Transparent is the first platform to modernize the entire outpatient process," said Bob Smith, CEO, Priority Care Solutions. "In fact, as compliance pressure resulting from recent legal complaints mounts, players across the Workers' Compensation Industry should look to technology solutions to centralize treatment for transparency, compliance, prompt payment, and appropriate treatment." While traditional models rely on random data, Therapy Transparent leverages physician-developed protocols and evidence-based medicine guidelines to ensure injured workers receive quality outcomes, are not over treated, and are able to return to work healthy in compressed timelines. Therapy Transparent™ is a cloud-based, integrated platform which:

Enables direct Payer-to-Provider payments

Ensures Provider neutrality

Confirms patient compliance

Tracks treatment and progress

Runs up-to-the-minute reports

Allows for coordination and collaboration across all providers "The Therapy Transparent solution is provider-agnostic, determining treatment based on medical outcome indicators and finding convenient, preapproved treatment centers," said Tom Veale, President of Tristar Insurance Group. "It was built to develop the most efficient and effective course of care, as opposed to the most profitable. It's truly outpatient-centric." Priority Care Solutions will introduce Therapy Transparent at the NWCDC event in Las Vegas December 6 – 9. Visit booth #3112 for more information. About Priority Care Solutions

Priority Care Solutions is the only national specialty managed care services and network provider that offers full transparency and a budget guarantee through two offerings: Priority Financial Guarantee and Therapy Transparent. Drawing on the cumulative experience of an executive leadership team with an average of 20 years in all areas of workers' compensation, PCS has created unique, pro-active solutions to mitigate risk, create operational efficiencies and reduce costs while providing compassionate, exceptional, and timely care to the injured worker. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-therapy-transparent-workers-compensation-solution-brings-transparency-and-compliance-to-outpatient-therapy-300564277.html SOURCE Priority Care Solutions

