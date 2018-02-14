[November 30, 2017] New Cross Pacific Cable Landing US Backhaul Group Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

New Cross Pacific (NCP) US Backhaul group, comprised of Chunghwa Telecom, KT Corporation, China Telecom (News - Alert) , China Mobile International and China Unicom, has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a private dedicated network (PDN), to diversely backhaul traffic from its U.S. landing station across the western United States. The NCP subsea cable, which spans more than 13,000km (8,000 miles), will link Asian landing stations in Chongming, Nanhui, Lingang, Busan, Toucheng and Maruyama with its U.S. landing station in Hillsboro, Oregon. The NCP subsea cable is expected to land in the next few months, providing capacity that can scale up to 80 Tbps. Zayo's 4,300km (2,700 mile) backhaul solution will provide NCP's US Backhaul group with connectivity from the landing station throughout the West Coast, including San Jose and Los Angeles, with connectivity options throughout North America. The PDN solution provides dark fiber as well as a full range of managed fiber solutions. "This milestone agreement leverages our dense fiber connectivity across the west coast to cable landing stations and provides the group with a high-capacity solution that we can turn up quickly and efficiently," said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. "Zayo's recent acquisition of Electric Lightwave this year has been pivotal, enabling Zayo to provide a high-capacity solution of this scope and scale." Most domestic bandwidth to and from a Trans-Pacific destination will route through one of the new West Coast cable landing stations. "With Zayo's managed facilities, NCP US Backhaul will create opportunities for our customers to reliably access popular North American PoPs and Data Centers in May 2018," said a representative of NCP US Backhaul group. For more information, please visit zayo.com. About China Mobile International China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the China Mobile Group. The company is responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI provides a full range of comprehensive international telecommunications services which includes IDD, roaming, data, MNC solutions and Value Added Services across the globe. CMI aims to bring customers with seamless, carefree, borderless digital life. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com. About China Telecommunications Corporation (News - Alert) China Telecommunications Corporation (China Telecom) was established on May 17, 2000. As one of the three leading telecom operators in China, China Telecom has been on the list of the "Fortune 500 Companies" for many consecutive years. Being an integrated information service provider, China Telecom provides customers with integrated information service solutions, which cover broad-band Internet access, mobile communications, information technology applications and fixed-line telehone services. China Telecom has two main holding companies, "China Telecom Corporation Limited" and "China Communications Services Corporation Limited". China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of "China Telecom Corporation Limited" for managing its international businesses. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CTG leverages on its advantage of abundant resources in Mainland China, bridging the Asia Pacific and connecting the world. For more information, visit China Telecom at http://en.chinatelecom.com.cn/ and CTG at http://www.chinatelecomglobal.com/ About China Unicom

With a modern communications network characterized by nationwide coverage and global reach, China Unicom mainly operates fixed and mobile communications service, domestic and international communications facilities, satellite IPLC service, data communications service, network access service, value-added telecom services and system integration service related to information and communications services. Aiming at providing comprehensive and high-quality broadband communications and information services for customers, China Unicom has been speeding up the construction of mobile communications network, strengthening the development of fixed broadband network, and promoting broadband-based fixed and mobile networks. Committed to raising its overall competitiveness and sustainable development capacity and becoming a world leading provider of broadband communications and information services, China Unicom will further enhance the development of its services, expand its business scope and improve the quality of service while adhering to the market-oriented and customer-focused principle and emphasizing the development of mobile broadband Internet services. Website: http://eng.chinaunicom.com/ About Chunghwa Telecom (News - Alert) Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers and is expanding its cloud computing services. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw. About KT (News - Alert) Corporation KT is a South Korean integrated wired/wireless telecommunication service provider. KT focuses on information & communications business, and it has the largest portion of the South Korean local telephone and high-speed Internet business. Originally founded in 1981 as a public corporation, KT actively led Korea's transition to the information era and played a key role in promoting the growth of Korea into a globally recognized IT superpower. In 2009, KT merged with its mobile subsidiary KTF, paving the way to the convergence of fixed and mobile services. http://corp.kt.com/eng/ About Zayo Group Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC (News - Alert) , including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005333/en/

