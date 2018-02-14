|
|[November 30, 2017]
New Cross Pacific Cable Landing US Backhaul Group Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber
New Cross Pacific (NCP) US Backhaul group, comprised of Chunghwa
Telecom, KT Corporation, China Telecom (News - Alert), China Mobile International and
China Unicom, has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a
private dedicated network (PDN), to diversely backhaul traffic from its
U.S. landing station across the western United States.
The NCP subsea cable, which spans more than 13,000km (8,000 miles), will
link Asian landing stations in Chongming, Nanhui, Lingang, Busan,
Toucheng and Maruyama with its U.S. landing station in Hillsboro,
Oregon. The NCP subsea cable is expected to land in the next few months,
providing capacity that can scale up to 80 Tbps.
Zayo's 4,300km (2,700 mile) backhaul solution will provide NCP's US
Backhaul group with connectivity from the landing station throughout the
West Coast, including San Jose and Los Angeles, with connectivity
options throughout North America. The PDN solution provides dark fiber
as well as a full range of managed fiber solutions.
"This milestone agreement leverages our dense fiber connectivity across
the west coast to cable landing stations and provides the group with a
high-capacity solution that we can turn up quickly and efficiently,"
said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. "Zayo's
recent acquisition of Electric Lightwave this year has been pivotal,
enabling Zayo to provide a high-capacity solution of this scope and
scale."
Most domestic bandwidth to and from a Trans-Pacific destination will
route through one of the new West Coast cable landing stations. "With
Zayo's managed facilities, NCP US Backhaul will create opportunities for
our customers to reliably access popular North American PoPs and Data
Centers in May 2018," said a representative of NCP US Backhaul group.
For more information, please visit zayo.com.
About China Mobile International
China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of
the China Mobile Group. The company is responsible for the operation of
China Mobile's international business. Leveraging the strong support by
China Mobile, CMI provides a full range of comprehensive international
telecommunications services which includes IDD, roaming, data, MNC
solutions and Value Added Services across the globe. CMI aims to bring
customers with seamless, carefree, borderless digital life. For more
information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.
About China Telecommunications Corporation (News - Alert)
China Telecommunications Corporation (China Telecom) was established on
May 17, 2000. As one of the three leading telecom operators in China,
China Telecom has been on the list of the "Fortune 500 Companies" for
many consecutive years. Being an integrated information service
provider, China Telecom provides customers with integrated information
service solutions, which cover broad-band Internet access, mobile
communications, information technology applications and fixed-line
telehone services. China Telecom has two main holding companies, "China
Telecom Corporation Limited" and "China Communications Services
Corporation Limited". China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly
owned subsidiary of "China Telecom Corporation Limited" for managing its
international businesses. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong
Kong, CTG leverages on its advantage of abundant resources in Mainland
China, bridging the Asia Pacific and connecting the world.
For more information, visit China Telecom at http://en.chinatelecom.com.cn/ and
CTG at http://www.chinatelecomglobal.com/
About China Unicom
With a modern communications network characterized by nationwide
coverage and global reach, China Unicom mainly operates fixed and mobile
communications service, domestic and international communications
facilities, satellite IPLC service, data communications service, network
access service, value-added telecom services and system integration
service related to information and communications services. Aiming at
providing comprehensive and high-quality broadband communications and
information services for customers, China Unicom has been speeding up
the construction of mobile communications network, strengthening the
development of fixed broadband network, and promoting broadband-based
fixed and mobile networks. Committed to raising its overall
competitiveness and sustainable development capacity and becoming a
world leading provider of broadband communications and information
services, China Unicom will further enhance the development of its
services, expand its business scope and improve the quality of service
while adhering to the market-oriented and customer-focused principle and
emphasizing the development of mobile broadband Internet services.
Website: http://eng.chinaunicom.com/
About Chunghwa Telecom (News - Alert)
Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications
services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and
internet services. The Company also provides information and
communication technology services to corporate customers and is
expanding its cloud computing services. In recent years, Chunghwa has
been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won
domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information,
please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.
About KT (News - Alert) Corporation
KT is a South Korean integrated wired/wireless telecommunication service
provider. KT focuses on information & communications business, and it
has the largest portion of the South Korean local telephone and
high-speed Internet business. Originally founded in 1981 as a public
corporation, KT actively led Korea's transition to the information era
and played a key role in promoting the growth of Korea into a globally
recognized IT superpower. In 2009, KT merged with its mobile subsidiary
KTF, paving the way to the convergence of fixed and mobile services.
http://corp.kt.com/eng/
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications
infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity,
colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses.
Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content
companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's
126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive
metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In
addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other
connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure
in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with
flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an
innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and
services. For more information, visit zayo.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements.
Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan,"
"continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to
identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that
future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements
will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those
contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control. For additional information on these and other factors that
could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as
they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the
SEC (News - Alert), including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or
regulation.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005333/en/
