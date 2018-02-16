[November 29, 2017] New Spanish-Language Website From American Kidney Fund Provides Vital Information About Kidney Health And Kidney Disease To Population At Increased Risk

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Spanish speakers looking for information about kidney health and kidney disease now have a comprehensive, one-stop resource: the American Kidney Fund's (AKF) new Spanish-language website, www.KidneyFund.org/en-espanol. KidneyFund.org/en-espanol contains all the same health information that is found on AKF's award-winning KidneyFund.org site—within the main navigation headings of kidney disease, kidney transplant, financial assistance, education and research, prevention, and get involved (enfermedad de los riñones, trasplantes de riñón, asistencia financiera, educación e investigación, defensa, involúcrese). Hispanic individuals are at increased risk for kidney disease and are 34 percent more likely to have kidney failure than non-Hispanic whites. The prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure—the two leading causes of kidney failure—in the Hispanic population makes kidney disease education among this population an urgent priority. The culturally-appropriate translation and design of KidneyFund.org/en-espanol was made possible in part by an educational grant from Amgen. "Our new Spanish-language website addresses the limited availability of high-quality information about kidney health and kidney disease at an appropriatelevel of health literacy for a broad and diverse population of Spanish speakers," said LaVarne A. Burton, president and chief executive officer of the American Kidney Fund. "This complements the resources we have long offered to Spanish speakers, including health education materials and our toll-free HelpLine, and more recently, webinars for patients." AKF began adding limited Spanish-language content to KidneyFund.org in 2009, focusing on core topics about kidney disease. Traffic to those pages has grown dramatically, with a 140 percent increase since 2013. KidneyFund.org/en-espanol also features recent health education campaigns from the American Kidney Fund, including ACT on Anemia and Be Hep C Smart. Both campaigns provide useful information to patients about causes, symptoms and treatment of these two conditions which are related to kidney disease.

