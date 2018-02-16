|
|[November 29, 2017]
|
New Bluetooth® Low Energy and Energy Harvesting Sensor Shields Further Extend the Capabilities of ON Semiconductor's IoT Development Kit
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has
released two new boards (shields) further extending the recently
launched Internet of Things (IoT) Development Kit (IDK)
platform's capabilities. With the addition of two new shields that
include Bluetooth low energy technology and Smart Passive Sensors (SPS),
customers are now able to create diverse and unique use cases that
target smart home/building, smart city, industrial automation and
mHealth applications.
The Bluetooth
low energy shield features the recently launched RSL10
multi-protocol Bluetooth 5 certified radio
System-on-Chip (SoC). With the industry's lowest deep sleep current
and receive power, the RSL10 enables manufacturers to create IoT devices
with extended battery life. The small form factor of the RSL10 delivers
the ultra-compact, cost effective end designs demanded by low power IoT
sensor networks. By integrating the Bluetooth low energy shield with the
IDK, customers get a complementary choice of connectivity for extending
reach, and sensing and actuator options, including lighting and motors.
The SPS
shield extends the IDK to capture data from ON Semiconductor's
battery-free wireless sensors that measure temperature, moisture and
pressure. The sensors are ideal for industrial and other applications
with hard to access areas where zero maintenance is a necessty, and
battery replacement is a challenge. Pairing the SPS shield with the IDK
enables rapid prototyping of IoT applications that require battery-free
sensing and wide area or local connectivity and actuation options.
Both new shields expand the configurable, modular options for sensing,
actuation and wired/wireless connectivity of the IDK, thereby giving
application designers complete flexibility agnostic of the communication
protocol chosen. They offer rapid and easy start-up of projects right
out of the box, allowing developers to deliver data directly into the
cloud, thereby enabling value-added services, including analytics.
IDK shields are supplied with full documentation including complete
design schematics, PCB layouts and Gerber files to facilitate rapid
transition of designs from concept, through development and into
production. The industry standard interfaces ensure that current and
future modules from ON Semiconductor and other vendors can be seamlessly
integrated into designs while the simple 'cut-and-paste' approach to end
product design reduces R&D time, expense and risk.
"The new shields take the IDK to a whole new tier and enable a unique
class of IoT applications," said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON
Semiconductor. "Energy harvesting, battery-free sensing enables a new
paradigm for IoT use cases in quality control and predictive maintenance
through asset health monitoring to agriculture. The ubiquity of
Bluetooth technology creates a new realm of possibilities for low power
connectivity. Coupling these with an already extensive portfolio of
complementary, energy efficient connectivity and actuation choices and
the node to cloud capabilities of the IDK creates a powerful tool for
rapidly delivering IoT solutions and services to the market."
Availability
To find out more information, please visit the IDK website or read the "Enabling
IoT BLE Applications and Battery-Free Sensing" blog.
Visit stand #407 at the IoT
Tech Expo to see live demonstrations of the IDK and to receive a 20
percent discounted rate from Digi-Key on the IDK and supporting shields.
