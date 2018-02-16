[November 29, 2017] New Frontier Data and MassRoots Join Forces to Bring Advanced Digital Marketing into the Booming Cannabis Industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Data, the leading provider of data, analytics and business intelligence in the cannabis industry, and MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT), the largest social media platform in the cannabis space worldwide, have partnered to elevate digital marketing practices and better understand social consumer behavior at a pivotal time in the cannabis industry. "It is an exciting time in the cannabis industry whereby large financial, research, and consumer-focused enterprises are now looking to understand risks and opportunities stemming from this booming industry. MassRoots is the largest social media platform dedicated to cannabis in the world, with incredible engagement from its members, creating a unique opportunity to learn from them and educate brands, investors, and mature markets entering the cannabis arena," said Giadha Aguirre De Carcer, CEO and founder New Frontier Data. "This past year at MassRoots we have been focused on taking our amazing cannabis community to the next level with a new leadership team and its vision to take the company beyond the social media platform and this partnership with New Frontier Data should allow us to achieve that. This industry has evolved from a movement into a thriving market that is hungry for data to serve its shareholders and consumers. Only through the data analytics provided by New Frontier Data and our understanding of our community can we believe we can move this emerging market and pioneering platform forward," said Scott Kveton CEO at MassRoots. New Frontier Data's data engine will enable MassRoots to aggregate, analyze and monetize the large volume of consumer engagement data being collected by the MassRoots mobile application and web portal. By combining MassRoots consumer data with New Frontier Data's Big Data Engine and market leading industry analytics, we will then be able to generate greater insights into the 3 million users in the MassRoots eco-system and establish correlations between their interests and interactions across multiple channels. This collaboration is expected to will create broader applications allowing for far more sophisticated nd targeted digital advertising, as well as more advanced consumer engagement. About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data provides objective, rigorous and comprehensive analysis and reporting for the nascent and underserved cannabis industry. New Frontier's data and reports have been cited in over 65 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. New Frontier, the premiere Big Data shop in the sector looks beyond the plant cultivation and distribution, to raise the industry bar and improve visibility into what will inevitably soon be a mature and more complex industry. Founded in 2014, New Frontier is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has additional offices in Denver. New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis - related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry. For more information or media inquiries, please visit www.newfrontierdata.com or contact Gretchen Gailey at 202-489-3821 or ggailey@newfrontierdata.com.

About MassRoots, Inc.:

MassRoots is one of the largest technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's mobile apps enable consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. MassRoots is proud to be affiliated with the leading businesses and organizations in the cannabis industry, including the ArcView Group and National Cannabis Industry Association. For more information, please visit MassRoots.com/Investors. Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "encouraged" and similar expressions and include statements regarding the partnership with New Frontier Data allowing the Company to move beyond the social media platform, the data analytics provided by New Frontier Data and our understanding of our community moving this emerging market and pioneering platform forward and this collaboration being expected to create broader applications allowing for far more sophisticated and targeted digital advertising, as well as more advanced consumer engagement. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to move beyond the social media platform through the partnership with New Frontier Data, the contribution of the data analytics provided by New Frontier Data to moving this emerging market and pioneering platform forward, our ability to create broader applications allowing for far more sophisticated and targeted digital advertising, as well as more advanced consumer engagement, our ability to execute our business strategy, the on-going effects of the enactment of legislation relating to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the other factors described in our filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-frontier-data-and-massroots-join-forces-to-bring-advanced-digital-marketing-into-the-booming-cannabis-industry-300563636.html SOURCE MassRoots, Inc.

