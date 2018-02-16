|
|[November 29, 2017]
|
New Ferring and Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos Facility Opens to Optimise Drug Delivery Using Nanotechnology
Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos today
announced the inauguration of their joint nanotechnology centre in São
Paulo, Brazil. Focused exclusively on nanotechnology research and
development, the centre forms the first phase in a long term
collaboration to optimise patient care through enhanced drug delivery
systems and product solutions.
The Nanotechnology Innovation Laboratory Enterprise (NILE) centre and
associated research programme will explore nanotechnology to advance the
delivery characteristics of existing medicines, create novel devices and
find new formulations for poorly soluble drugs. For example, for
patients who currently receive treatment by injection, this new
technology has the potential to transform their ongoing care with new
oral options. Researchers will investigate how nanotechnology might
improve the bioavailability, efficacy and safety profile of oral
medicines, and alleviate any unwanted toxicity resulting from
non-specific distribution.
Initial research projects will utilise each company's therapeutic
strengths. Ferring will provide expertise on peptides and proteins in
reproductive medicine and women's health, gastroenterology and urology,
and Aché will provide knowledge on how to expedite the development of
new therapeutic entities with different technical properties.
"Using nanotechnology to administer peptide and protein-based medicines
orally could be a significant step forward for the ease of delivery for
this important class of drugs," said Alan Harris, Senior Vice President,
R&D, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "Ferring's pioneering work in reproductive
medicine and women's health is devoted to providing next generation
solutions that improve outcomes and better serve the needs of our
patients. If we can provide patients with more convenient dosing, we
will help to improve adherence and ensure that patients receive the
greatest benefit from treatment."
"In recent years, considerable investment has been made in Brazil to
harness the potential of nanotechnology. Our established strength in
using radical innovation to create new assets, whether synthetic,
herbal, biologicals or nutraceuticals, combined with the rich source of
natural compounds existing within Brazilian biodiversity, places us in a
unique position to lead future cutting-edge science," said Stephani
Saverio, head of Innovation of Aché. "Nanotchnology has huge potential
to address the challenges associated with today's drug delivery systems
and to optimise future care."
The NILE centre is anticipated to be a global hub for future drug
discovery and development. The inauguration ceremony brought together
leading experts from the field of nanotechnology as well as dignitaries
from the Ministry of Health of Brazil and government officials.
About Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology is a branch of
technology focused on understanding and controlling matter at the very
smallest scales. At nanoscale, properties can be very different when
compared to those with which we are familiar. Such properties mean that
nanotechnology has the potential to optimise current drug delivery
technologies, and offers many opportunities to create new drug delivery
systems, formulations for poorly soluble drugs and novel devices. In
addition to the potential advantages of enhancing systemic
administration, nanoparticulate drug delivery systems can also be used
for site-specific delivery, thus alleviating unwanted toxicity due to
nonspecific distribution, helping to improve patient compliance and
provide favourable clinical outcomes. Nanotechnology platforms will help
in the development of advanced drug-delivery systems to decrease the
failure rate of new active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs),
bio-therapeutic agents and vaccines caused by poor absorption, or
distribution, significant drug toxicity, and rapid metabolism or
excretion.
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:
Headquartered in Saint-Prex,
Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty
biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. A leader in
reproductive and maternal health, Ferring has been developing treatments
for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the
company's research and development investment goes towards finding
innovative treatments to help mothers and babies, from conception to
birth. The company also identifies, develops and markets innovative
products in the areas of urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and
orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60
countries and markets its products in 110 countries. For further
information on Ferring or its products, visit www.ferring.com.
About Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos
Aché is a 100%
Brazilian company with more than 50 years of operation in the
pharmaceutical market with the objective of bringing more life to the
persons, wherever they are. It has three industrial sites: Guarulhos
(SP), São Paulo (SP), and Londrina (PR), and participation in Melcon do
Brasil, and Bionovis, a Brazilian joint venture dedicated to research
and development of biotechnology medicines. It employs 4,600 people and
has one of the largest demand and sales generation forces in the
pharmaceutical sector in Brazil. In order to meet the needs of
healthcare professionals and consumers, Aché offers a portfolio of 326
brands in 804 submissions for prescription, generic and OTC
(non-prescription) drugs, and it also acts in the segments of skin
cosmetics, nutraceuticals, probiotic and biological segments. Ache´s
focus on innovation has been developing attractive products currently
present in 20 countries of the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Ache´s
innovative products are being developed for registration in the world´s
most regulated markets. To know more about Aché, please visit www.ache.com.br.
