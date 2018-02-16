|
|[November 29, 2017]
|
New York State Insurance Fund Selects Majesco Billing on Majesco CloudInsurer
Majesco (NYSE MKT: MJCO), a global provider of core insurance software
and consulting services for insurance business transformation, today
announced that the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF) selected
Majesco Billing on Majesco CloudInsurer.
NYSIF was established in 1914 as part of the original enactment of the
New York Workers' Compensation Law. The Fund's mission is to guarantee
the availability of workers' compensation insurance at the lowest
possible cost to employers, while maintaining a solvent fund, as well as
to provide timely and appropriate indemnity and medical payments to
injured workers. NYSIF is a self-supporting insurance carrier that
competes with private insurers in both the workers' compensation and
disability benefits markets in New York State.
The transformation program will convert their legacy systems onto
Majesco Billing on Majesco CloudInsurer, providing a single platform for
the business. The advanced architecture platform will enable integration
with their large number of banks and payment channels, while supporting
regulatory requirements.
"We are honored to add New York State Insurance Fund to our growing
customer community," commented Prateek Kumar, EVP of P&C business at
Majesco. "As the insurance market continues to change and adapt to new
customer demands, billing is increasingly taking the lead to meet these
rapidly emerging new expectations and demands. We are committed to
leading the market with a robust billing solution that helps achieve
growth and customer engagement strategies. We are proud to work with
NYSIF in this strategic transformation program to enable their agility,
innovation and speed."
Billing is no longer a back office function and is front and center to
the customer experience. Majesco Billing has consistently been
recognized as a leading enterprise platform in the market enhancing the
customer experience across all lines of insurance business through an
array of billing types - Direct, Customer Account, Agency Statement,
Agency Account Current, Wholesale, List/Payroll Deduction and Deductible
Billing, among others. Self-service capabilities are offered to both
insured and agents alike. Majesco Billing is a part of the Majesco P&C
Suite and can be deployed standalone or as a part of the suite on
premise, hosted or in the cloud. Majesco has over 30 cloud customers.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 150 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco's solutions. Our market
leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco's solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
