[November 29, 2017] New Range Hoods Expand Nate Berkus-Inspired LG STUDIO Kitchen Appliance Portfolio

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the addition of range hoods to the LG STUDIO pro-style, premium line of kitchen appliances designed in partnership with renowned interior designer and LG STUDIO Artistic Advisor Nate Berkus. The four new hoods offer powerful performance and whisper-quiet ventilation*, along with a distinct and sophisticated styling package that has become the hallmark of the LG STUDIO portfolio. The LG STUDIO wall-mounted hoods offer a streamlined, low-profile look paired with a professional-grade 600 cubic feet per minute (CFM) blower that delivers ultimate air movement, helping to quickly eliminate smoke, grease and food odors. The theme of powerful performance and refined style continues with dual level LED lighting that brilliantly illuminates the cooktop surface and sophisticated, SmoothTouch™ controls for easy cleaning and operation. The sleek new range hoods will be available in two finishes (black stainless steel and traditional stainless steel) and in two sizes (30- and 36- inch), giving homeowners options to meet their kitchen specifications and style. LG STUDIO's popular black stainless steel finish offers a stainless steel look with a satin-smooth, warm and sophisticated finish unlike any other for a both modern and timeless aesthetic. It is also fingerprint- and smudge-resistant making it ideal for families and a welcomed addition to any kitchen. The new range hoods complement the broad lineup of LG STUDIO appliances, further diversifying the range of kitchen appliances best known for its premium built-in and freestanding refrigerators, slide-in electric and gas ranges, wall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers and microwave ovens that offers a pro-style and inspired aesthetic. "We shouldn't have to sacrifice the design or style of our kitchen for function, and this hood is the perfect blend of both," said Berkus. "LG STUDIO has always been about innovative pro-style features and this new ofering is no exception, marrying sophisticated design with technological ingenuity. It will elevate the look and performance of any kitchen." David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, added, "LG STUDIO appliances represent cutting-edge innovations paired with expert styling inspired by Nate Berkus himself. With the addition of built-in range hoods in our premium LG STUDIO line, we're offering today's home chefs the complete package for their premium kitchens with the highest level of form and function." The four new models are rolling out now at retailers nationwide:

Black Stainless LG STUDIO Range Hoods

36-inch model LSHD3689BD, $1,349



30-inch model LSHD3089BD, $1,249

Stainless Steel LG STUDIO Range Hoods

36-inch model LSHD3680ST, $1,249



30-inch model LSHD3080ST, $1,149 For more information on LG STUDIO appliances, please visit www.lgstudio.com. *Whisper-quiet ventilation on the lowest setting. Measure from 1-6 (min-max) Sones, equivalent to 23-55dB. About LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com. About Nate Berkus Since designer Nate Berkus established his award-winning interior design firm at the age of 24, his approachable and elevated philosophy has transformed countless homes around the world through his design work, home collections, books, television shows and media appearances. Ever since Berkus' first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, he has become one of the world's most recognizable interior designers. His work has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, VOGUE, InStyle, O Magazine, People and ELLE DÉCOR, which included him on their "A-List" of the world's top designers. In addition to his role as Artistic Advisor for the LG STUDIO line of premium built-in kitchen appliances, his popular product lines, including the new Shade Store Collection, are sold at Target and a fabric line at JoAnn Fabric & Craft Stores. He has authored two New York Times bestselling books, and in 2011, he served as Executive Producer of the Oscar winning film, The Help. Audiences followed Berkus through his own television shows, the daily-syndicated The Nate Berkus Show, 2014's American Dream Builders (NBC) and 2017's Nate and Jeremiah by Design on TLC. To learn more about Nate Berkus, please visit www.nateberkus.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-range-hoods-expand-nate-berkus-inspired-lg-studio-kitchen-appliance-portfolio-300563075.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

