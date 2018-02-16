[November 29, 2017] New Paysa Study Reveals U.S. Companies Across All Industries Investing $1.35 Billion in AI Talent

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paysa, whose goal is to enable both companies and employees to make data driven talent decisions, today announced results from a new study, indicating that U.S. companies across all industries are investing $1.35 billion in AI talent. The study looked at AI talent hiring trends from April 2017 through September 2017. The results of this latest study underscore major investment and hiring trends in AI technology -- demonstrating that momentum is continuing to build as businesses across every sector incorporate AI technology into products, solutions and services. According to a 2016 IDC research report, by 2019, 40% of all digital transformation initiatives – and 100% of all effective IoT efforts – will be supported by cognitive/AI capabilities. By 2018, 75% of developer teams will include cognitive/AI functionality in one or more applications. According to the Paysa study, here are the top 10 industries where AI investing is taking the lead, followed by the top three companies in each sector that are investing in hiring AI talent. Big Tech: $619,544,633 Amazon: $305,832,434 Microsoft: $124,062,524 Apple: $105,371,161 Financial Services: $82,070,361 JPMorgan Chase: $15,405,130 Capital One: $14,606,635 Wells Fargo: $9,964,770 IT infrastructure: $65,276,912 Oracle: $17,199,495 IBM: $12,194,996 Cisco Systems: $11,262,807 Hardware: $51,012,199 NVIDIA: $22,295,391 Intel Corporation: $15,058,261 Lenovo: $4,362,240 Consulting: $49,618,307 Booz Allen Hamilton: $21,863,372 Applied Minds: $5,293,371 Deloitte: $4,655,689 Data Science and Business Analytics: $43,360,872 IntelliPro Group Inc.: $4,892,582 Rang Technologies: $4,704,423 All-In Analytics: $4,179,233 ERP and Enterprise Software: $36,878,628 Adobe: $10,975,045 Salesforce: $7,200,158 Siemens USA: $2,643,959 Automotive: $34,020,238 Uber: $6,609,670 Ford Motor Company: $4,113,455 Here: $3,926,613 Financial Technology (FinTech): $32,547,517 Intuit: $28,344,107 Square: $2,549,554 Stripe: $1,653,856 The companies that are investing the most in AI talent across all industries are: Company Total Investment Amazon $ 305,832,434 Microsoft $ 124,062,524 Apple $ 105,371,161 Alphabet (Google) $ 33,567,049 Intuit $ 28,344,107 Facebook $ 22,948,321 NVIDIA $ 22,295,391 Booz Allen Hamilton $ 21,863,372 Oracle $ 17,199,495 GE $ 16,550,125 The top 20 Highest Paying Companies, by Average Salary for an AI Engineer are as follows: 1.Uber $ 314,746 2.WalmartLabs $ 265,698 3. Netflix $ 264,799 4. Facebook $ 257,846 5. Salesforce $ 248,281 6. Google $ 236,388 7. Coupang $ 234,348 8. Twitter $ 230,639 9. Splunk $ 227,202 10. Apple $ 227,094 11. Intuit $ 221,438 12. Palo Alto Networks $ 219,679 13. PayPal $ 218,262 14.OpenTable $ 215,399 15. VMware $ 211,862 16. Amazon $ 209,762 17. Unity Technologies $ 208,729 18. Adobe $ 207,076 19. eBay $ 203,626 20. Veritas Technologies $ 202,776 Finally, the top metropolitan areas for AI jobs and the average salary that employees can expect to receive if they have a job in AI at each location are:

San Francisco, $182,418 Seattle, $191,213 New York, $122,075 Boston, $151,806 Chicago, $102,768 San Diego, $122,623 Austin, TX, $124,023 Atlanta, GA, $111,323 Washington, DC, $106,288 Charlotte, NC, $111,879 “AI investment is exploding now, more than ever, at a rapid pace across every industry,” said Chris Bolte, co-founder and CEO of Paysa. “Between the need to leverage massive amounts of data and deliver the highly personalized experiences that today’s connected consumer requires, new career and salary opportunities for AI talent are popping up every day and seem to be never ending. This is great news for today’s workers on many levels and squelches the fear that AI will eliminate the need for humans in the workplace.” About Paysa Paysa offers personalized career and hiring recommendations plus real-world salary insights for maximizing opportunity, earning potential and value at all stages of an individual’s career. Using proprietary artificial intelligence technology and machine learning algorithms, Paysa analyzes millions of data points including jobs, resumes and compensation information, providing professionals with actionable tools, insights, and research. They can then see and understand their individual worth in the market today, and how to increase their value. Paysa also empowers enterprises with the knowledge they need to be competitive in today’s fierce tech hiring market. Employers can learn which skills, real-world company experience, and educational background offer the greatest predictor of a candidate’s or employee’s future success at their organization. Media Contact

