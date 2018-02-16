[November 29, 2017] New Ring Study Finds Nearly One in Five Homeowners Has Been A Victim of Package Theft

Ring, the leader in home security, today released the results of its 2017 Package Theft Study, which proves package theft is an increasingly pervasive issue in the United States. Nearly 20 percent of homeowners surveyed said they had a package stolen in the past year, and 75 percent believe package theft is more of an issue during the holidays. Ring provides products that help homeowners better monitor and protect their property and deliveries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005372/en/ According to Ring's 2017 Package Theft Study, package thefts spike during the holiday season, but remain constant throughout the year. (Graphic: Business Wire) As a company on a mission to reduce neighborhood crime, Ring founded National Package Protection Day to bring awareness to this issue. This year, National Package Protection Day falls on November 29. Homeowners should be extra vigilant when monitoring their front porches today, as the majority of Cyber Monday (News - Alert) deliveries have begun arriving on doorsteps. Highlights from Ring's 2017 Package Theft Study: Nearly one in five homeowners has een a victim of package theft in the last year

One in two homeowners has packages delivered to their home at least once a week

Victims of package theft had packages stolen an average of 2.6 times in the last year

The average value of stolen packages in the last year was $140

75 percent of homeowners believe package theft is more of a problem during the holidays

The average homeowner had nine packages delivered during the holiday season last year

48 percent of homeowners stay home when they are expecting a delivery

60 percent of homeowners are concerned they will have a package stolen Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "In order to reduce neighborhood crime, we must tailor our solutions to address the issues homeowners are facing on a daily basis. Many respondents in this survey have unfortunately been the victim of package theft, and many more believe package theft is a problem in their community. With Ring Doorbells and Cams, homeowners can monitor and protect their property in a proactive way, whether they are home or not. And now, with the new Neighborhoods network in the Ring app, homeowners can easily share crime and safety-related videos or text-based posts with one another. We want the 48 percent of people who say they stay home when they're expecting a package to feel confident that their property is secure, even when they're at work." Neighbors sharing information and communicating with one another extends the 'Ring of Security' from the home to the entire neighborhood. The Ring Package Theft Study shows that 29 percent of respondents said a neighbor has been a victim of package theft in the last year. With the new Ring Neighborhoods network, now available in the free Ring app (iOS and Android (News - Alert) ), users can connect with their neighbors and local law enforcement to alert them of any suspicious events or potential dangers in the community. If a neighbor's Ring Video Doorbell and/or Cam records a crime, such as a package theft, they can simply share the video in Neighborhoods and provide a brief description so others can be on the lookout. Best of all, users do not need to own a Ring device to join their Ring Neighborhood. With Ring, you're always home.

Click here to view the complete 2017 Package Theft Study from Ring. Click here to view videos of Ring customers catching and stopping package thieves. About Ring

Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods and empower consumers by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of smart home security products, like the new Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Spotlight Cam line. With these security devices, and now the Neighborhoods network in the Ring app that facilitates the sharing of security-related information between neighbors, Ring has created the neighborhood watch for the digital age and continues to prevent burglaries and keep homes around the world safe. For more information, visit www.ring.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005372/en/

