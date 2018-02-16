|
|[November 29, 2017]
|
New Ring Study Finds Nearly One in Five Homeowners Has Been A Victim of Package Theft
Ring,
the leader in home security, today released the results of its 2017
Package Theft Study, which proves package theft is an increasingly
pervasive issue in the United States. Nearly 20 percent of homeowners
surveyed said they had a package stolen in the past year, and 75 percent
believe package theft is more of an issue during the holidays. Ring
provides products that help homeowners better monitor and protect their
property and deliveries.
According to Ring's 2017 Package Theft Study, package thefts spike during the holiday season, but remain constant throughout the year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As a company on a mission to reduce neighborhood crime, Ring founded National
Package Protection Day to bring awareness to this issue. This year,
National Package Protection Day falls on November 29. Homeowners should
be extra vigilant when monitoring their front porches today, as the
majority of Cyber Monday deliveries have begun arriving on doorsteps.
Highlights from Ring's
2017 Package Theft Study:
-
Nearly one in five homeowners has een a victim of package theft in
the last year
-
One in two homeowners has packages delivered to their home at least
once a week
-
Victims of package theft had packages stolen an average of 2.6 times
in the last year
-
The average value of stolen packages in the last year was $140
-
75 percent of homeowners believe package theft is more of a problem
during the holidays
-
The average homeowner had nine packages delivered during the holiday
season last year
-
48 percent of homeowners stay home when they are expecting a delivery
-
60 percent of homeowners are concerned they will have a package stolen
Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "In order to
reduce neighborhood crime, we must tailor our solutions to address the
issues homeowners are facing on a daily basis. Many respondents in this
survey have unfortunately been the victim of package theft, and many
more believe package theft is a problem in their community. With Ring
Doorbells and Cams, homeowners can monitor and protect their property in
a proactive way, whether they are home or not. And now, with the new
Neighborhoods network in the Ring app, homeowners can easily share crime
and safety-related videos or text-based posts with one another. We want
the 48 percent of people who say they stay home when they're expecting a
package to feel confident that their property is secure, even when
they're at work."
Neighbors sharing information and communicating with one another extends
the 'Ring of Security' from the home to the entire neighborhood. The
Ring Package Theft Study shows that 29 percent of respondents said a
neighbor has been a victim of package theft in the last year. With the
new Ring Neighborhoods
network, now available in the free Ring app (iOS and Android), users can
connect with their neighbors and local law enforcement to alert them of
any suspicious events or potential dangers in the community. If a
neighbor's Ring Video Doorbell and/or Cam records a crime, such as a
package theft, they can simply share
the video in Neighborhoods and provide a brief description so others
can be on the lookout. Best of all, users do not need to own a Ring
device to join their Ring Neighborhood. With Ring, you're always home.
Click
here to view the complete 2017 Package Theft Study from Ring.
Click
here to view videos of Ring customers catching and stopping
package thieves.
About Ring
Ring's mission is to reduce crime in
neighborhoods and empower consumers by creating a Ring of Security
around homes and communities with its suite of smart home security
products, like the new Ring
Video Doorbell 2 and Ring
Spotlight Cam line. With these security devices, and now the Neighborhoods
network in the Ring app that facilitates the sharing of security-related
information between neighbors, Ring has created the neighborhood watch
for the digital age and continues to prevent burglaries and keep homes
around the world safe. For more information, visit www.ring.com.
