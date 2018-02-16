[November 29, 2017] New Data Visualization Platform Gives Traders, Analysts Better Picture of Refinery Turnaround Market

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Crude and oil product traders can now make more-profitable decisions on oil price momentum by using a new data visualization tool powered by global energy-information leaders IIR Energy (Sugar Land, Texas) and BlackLight Systems Ltd. (London, United Kingdom), the companies jointly announced today. BlackLight's Refinery Outage Module will provide market-leading decision support and analysis for IIR Energy's flagship PetroCast Live service. Market participants must subscribe to both BlackLight and IIR Energy's services to access the new platform, which has been one year in development. "We are tremendously excited by this cooperation with BlackLight Systems," said Paul Copello, president of IIR Energy. "Blending our data and BlackLight's display expertise has produced an industry-leading platform to view and analyze refinery turnarounds around the world, leading to an enhanced -- and hopefully more profitable -- data experience for our customers." Sebastian Ferraccu, director of product design & commercial development for BlackLight Systems, detailed these key features of the BlakLight Refinery Outage Module: Full history of all outages, as well as plant profiling and capacities

View live outages updated every 15 minutes with rolling notifications and alerts

Chat on-screen with IIR Energy subject-matter experts

Filter outages quickly and easily

Map, chart and visualize IIR Energy refinery outage data

View refinery outage, turnaround and capacity details

Option to export to an Excel spreadsheet The Refinery Outage Module allows IIR Energy outage and turnaround data to be viewed through the BlackLight platform at all hierarchical levels, from the global overview to regional and country levels and down to the individual refinery, on a monthly, weekly or daily basis, using both per-barrel and tonnage metrics. Outage data is displayed on interactive maps and via custom graphs and tables. Planned and unplanned outages at refineries are shown separately to facilitate a more-granular analysis. "The IIR Energy PetroCast Live data provides critical market information for traders, analysts and asset operators in markets around the world," commented BlackLight's Ferraccu. "We have years of hands-on experience in trading and a deep understanding of the way that traders use this data. We are truly excited to bring the BlackLight Refinery Outage Module to market via the cooperation with IIR Energy."

About BlackLight Systems: BlackLight Systems is the first commodity trading and risk system to be designed by traders for traders. BlackLight offers industry-leading trade capture, exposure management and decision support and has a modern, intuitive and highly configurable layout. BlackLight is available as a simple, cost-effective, seat-based subscription service. The system is hosted in the cloud and can be implemented in as little as one day. About IIR Energy: Energy asset information on oil refineries, power plants and natural gas infrastructure is now more important than ever. A unit of Industrial Info Resources, IIR Energy provides infrastructure information on these assets, as well as real-time tracking of planned and unplanned interruptions affecting the trading, logistics and marketing communities. We are the number one source for information on refinery turnarounds, electricity outages and midstream natural gas disruptions. Note to Editors For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:

David Edwards (BlackLight Systems)

david.edwards@blacklightsystems.com

+44 7961 181786

or

Paul Copello (IIR Energy)

pcopello@iirenergy.com

713-783-5147 Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/477492/Industrial_Info_Resources_Logo.jpg

