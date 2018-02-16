[November 28, 2017] NEW 16MP High Definition Color Camera Available from ACCU-SCOPE

COMMACK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCU-SCOPE Inc. is pleased to introduce the MPX-16C 16-megapixel color microscopy camera, the latest addition to the Excelis line of microscope cameras. Boasting extraordinary color and high resolution on any microscope, the MPX-16C is the latest "must have" imaging device for microscope users in industry, manufacturing and life sciences. The MPX-16C (CAT# AU-16-CMOS) features dual FPGA processors to generate exceptional color reproduction, and fast data communication to he computer through its built-in USB 3.0 connectivity. With 16 megapixels, the MPX-16C delivers high resolution from low to high magnifications, allowing the capture and visualization of even the finest details of the specimen. The MPX-16C comes with CaptaVision software, and the industry-standard C-mount allows the camera to be added to any camera-ready microscope (0.5x c-mount adapter recommended). "This is a superb camera, delivering excellent performance for our price-conscious customers," says Brian Taub, Executive VP at ACCU-SCOPE. "The features of the MPX-16C are typically found in cameras costing much more, yet this camera generates great images across application areas, even fluorescence." The new Excelis MPX-16C 16-megapixel color microscopy camera is available now from ACCU-SCOPE. For more information, visit the product page at http://accu-scope.com/products/excelis-mpx-16c/. About ACCU-SCOPE

ACCU-SCOPE, Inc. is a world leader of high quality, certified microscopes for clinical, research, educational and industrial applications. For over 60 years our optics are renowned for crisp, high contrast images with outstanding resolution. All mechanical components are manufactured and assembled to the strictest quality standards. Our products are available exclusively through a nationwide network of authorized distributors and backed by our industry leading five-year limited warranty. Visit us at http://www.accuscope.com.

