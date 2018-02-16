ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
NEW 16MP High Definition Color Camera Available from ACCU-SCOPE
[November 28, 2017]

NEW 16MP High Definition Color Camera Available from ACCU-SCOPE


COMMACK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCU-SCOPE Inc. is pleased to introduce the MPX-16C 16-megapixel color microscopy camera, the latest addition to the Excelis line of microscope cameras.  Boasting extraordinary color and high resolution on any microscope, the MPX-16C is the latest "must have" imaging device for microscope users in industry, manufacturing and life sciences.

The new Excelis MPX-16C color CMOS microscopy camera for scientific and industrial applications provides 16MP resolution, 5GB/s ultra high-speed data transfer, high efficiency, and allows users to find and focus easily even at full resolution while the dual processors capture every precise detail. The MPX-16C features the industry-standard C-mount (right image), and USB 3.0 connectivity to computers. Users benefit from the superb color rendering and specimen detail seen in the images.

The MPX-16C (CAT# AU-16-CMOS) features dual FPGA processors to generate exceptional color reproduction, and fast data communication to he computer through its built-in USB 3.0 connectivity.  With 16 megapixels, the MPX-16C delivers high resolution from low to high magnifications, allowing the capture and visualization of even the finest details of the specimen.  The MPX-16C comes with CaptaVision software, and the industry-standard C-mount allows the camera to be added to any camera-ready microscope (0.5x c-mount adapter recommended).  "This is a superb camera, delivering excellent performance for our price-conscious customers," says Brian Taub, Executive VP at ACCU-SCOPE.  "The features of the MPX-16C are typically found in cameras costing much more, yet this camera generates great images across application areas, even fluorescence."

The new Excelis MPX-16C 16-megapixel color microscopy camera is available now from ACCU-SCOPE.  For more information, visit the product page at http://accu-scope.com/products/excelis-mpx-16c/.

About ACCU-SCOPE
ACCU-SCOPE, Inc. is a world leader of high quality, certified microscopes for clinical, research, educational and industrial applications. For over 60 years our optics are renowned for crisp, high contrast images with outstanding resolution. All mechanical components are manufactured and assembled to the strictest quality standards. Our products are available exclusively through a nationwide network of authorized distributors and backed by our industry leading five-year limited warranty.  Visit us at http://www.accuscope.com.


ACCU-SCOPE, Inc. is a world leader of high quality, certified microscopes for clinical, research, educational and industrial applications. For over 60 years our optics are renowned for crisp, high contrast images with outstanding resolution. All mechanical components are manufactured and assembled to the strictest quality standards. Our products are available exclusively through a nationwide network of authorized distributors and backed by our industry-leading five-year limited warranty.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-16mp-high-definition-color-camera-available-from-accu-scope-300561004.html

SOURCE ACCU-SCOPE


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy