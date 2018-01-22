|
|[November 28, 2017]
|
New Majesco Consumer Research Underscores Accelerating Shift to Digital Insurance 2.0
The influence of Millennials and Gen Z is growing and intensifying the
shift from Insurance 1.0 to Digital Insurance 2.0 that embraces the new
expectations, innovations and business models in the digital age.
Majesco's new research report, The
New Insurance Customer - Digging Deeper: New
Expectations, Innovations and Competition, published today found
that these generational groups have a strong interest in doing business
with insurers that provide innovative new products and services and
leverage digital technologies that align to their unique needs,
expectations and behaviors.
Majesco's second annual consumer research study builds on the insights
uncovered last year by assessing the double digit year-on-year growth in
behavior changes across all generations as well as diving deeper into
the disruptive implications of expectations, innovations and competition
for new insurance products and business models that have emerged into
the market over the last couple of years.
"Within the industry there is much discussion and debate about whether
or not these new products and business models are 'real' and will
succeed," noted Denise Garth, SVP Strategic Marketing, Industry
Relations and Innovation at Majesco. "Based on the survey, there is a
strong indication that many will succeed as well as intensify the shift
and momentum toward Digital Insurance 2.0. The research results
underscore an acceleration in changing behaviors and interest in using
new products, business models and technologies that are re-shaping
insurance, especially among Gen Z and Millennials. It also highlights an
increasing shift by Gen X as they continue to rapidly adapt to digital
in all aspects of their lives. The implications are significant for
insurers who are not aggressively planning and executing business
strategies that align to this shift."
The research decomposed a number of new products and business models
into 30 distinct component parts and measured reactions to them across
the generations. The result is a rich set of insights on the impact and
potential of the new innovations and competition and the likelihood of
these to accelerate in adoption, whether for a new or renewal purchase.
In addition, the research tested consumer reactions to five new
insurance business models that are already in the market. The results
highlighted some strong interest in these new models, particularly for
the youngergenerations. Based on their reactions, we expect consumer
interest in these and other new models to intensify with time,
accelerating the decline of Insurance 1.0 and speeding the shift to
Digital Insurance 2.0. The report provides a generational playbook
framework based on the research results as a starting point for insurers
to begin their shift to Digital Insurance 2.0.
"Insurers should see within these components the ingredients of a
'recipe' for an ideal insurance offering that has broad appeal across
generations, while allowing for personalization and customization by
generation," remarked Garth. "For example, consider the possibility of
an on-demand, usage-based insurance product bundled with other services
and rewards aimed at reducing claims and costs, with a social-good
aspect, which is particularly relevant to Gen Z and Millennials."
The new thought leadership report, The
New Insurance Customer - Digging Deeper: New
Expectations, Innovations and Competition, is available
on the Majesco website to download, or you can request a copy via email, info@majesco.com.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 150 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco's solutions. Our market
leading software and consulting services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco's solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the
basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of
management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements
should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors,
including those set forth in Majesco's reports that it files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should
review, including those statements under "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in
Majesco's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this
press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks;
changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection
measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development
risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional
scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company;
the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow
of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or
regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions
on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key
personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the
risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving
laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco's ability to
raise capital to fund future growth.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the
events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will
be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to
be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard
these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other
person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified
timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this presentation. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update
or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date
of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005808/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]