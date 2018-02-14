[November 28, 2017] New Partnership Between SSI and Caesars Entertainment Allows Total Rewards Loyalty Members to Earn Reward Credits Through 'Say and Play' Surveys

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), the world's most diversified casino-entertainment company, today announced a new loyalty rewards partnership called Say and Play. The partnership, a first of its kind for Caesars, now offers its 50 million Total Rewards® members an opportunity to earn Reward Credits® by participating in surveys and sharing their opinions. Say and Play is a free online survey community created exclusively for members of Caesars Entertainment's Total Rewards program. Each time a member completes a survey, they will be rewarded withadditional Reward Credits. These Reward Credits will be directly deposited into a member's Total Rewards account and can be redeemed for hotel stays, free casino play, dining, show tickets, shopping and spa treatments at any Caesars Entertainment hotel or resort. Total Rewards members who enroll in the Say and Play program at SayandPlay.com will receive 500 Reward Credits after completing their first survey. "As more hospitality loyalty programs evolve in terms of their redemption options, Caesars' Total Rewards program wants to ensure members have access to easy and innovative ways to earn Reward Credits," says Michael Marino, senior vice president and chief experience officer for Caesars Entertainment. "As the industry's premier provider of data solutions and technology for consumer and business-to-business survey research, SSI offers Caesars' loyalty members a new and unique way to earn Total Reward Credits." "SSI is thrilled to work with the award-winning Total Rewards program," said Bob Fawson, SSI chief product officer. "What could be more fun for Say and Play enrollees than answering a few questions and earning Reward Credits toward leisure, vacation and entertainment experiences at Caesars Entertainment properties."

SSI's business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) audiences are part of the world's largest and most trusted proprietary sample, which means participants are carefully recruited, verified and managed according to SSI's high standards. SSI reaches and engages even the most challenging targets from more than 90 countries. About Caesars Entertainment Corp. Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions, and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation, and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com. About SSI Celebrating 40 years in business, SSI is the premier global provider of data solutions and technology for consumer and business-to-business survey research. SSI reaches participants in 90+ sample countries via internet, telephone, mobile/wireless and mixed-access offerings. SSI staff operates from 40 offices and remote staff in more than 20 countries, offering sample, data collection, CATI, questionnaire design consultation, programming and hosting, online custom reporting and data processing. SSI's employees serve more than 3,500 customers worldwide. Visit SSI at www.surveysampling.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnership-between-ssi-and-caesars-entertainment-allows-total-rewards-loyalty-members-to-earn-reward-credits-through-say-and-play-surveys-300562068.html SOURCE SSI (Survey Sampling International)

