[November 28, 2017] New GS1 US Technology Produces Test Cards to Support Effective Barcode Verification Processes

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- GS1 US® now offers test cards created with a new, proprietary verification machine called the 1D Judge®. The test cards produced by the 1D Judge will help labeling professionals, packaging engineers, research and development, and quality assurance professionals across all industries test the effectiveness of their barcode verifiers and improve verification reliability. Companies use test cards to challenge the effectiveness of the barcode verification machines they use to help assure that their EAN/UPC barcodes (commonly used within the supply chain and at point of sale) can be read accurately in the marketplace. "Improperly functioning verifiers can allow faulty barcodes to be circulated, posing a data integrity and financial risk to businesses," said Carrie Wilkie, vice president of standards management, GS1 US. "The test cards created with the 1D Judge purposefully embed imperfections designed to challenge the verifier. If a company's verifier can spot the imperfections placed in the test cards, the company knows its verifier is functioning correctly and can be confident their barcodes will perform wel throughout the supply chain." Barcode verifiers and test cards are used in a variety of industries including retail, CPG, and healthcare. Solution providers such as label printers also benefit from the use of test cards to verify their equipment. To purchase test cards, please visit www.gs1us.org/testcards. For more information on GS1 US, please visit www.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US®

GS1 US, a member of GS1®, is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. More than 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

