New CIO QuickPulse Poll Reveals Execs Believe Cloud IT Asset Visibility Critical to Cut Infrastructure Costs and Risks

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that’s reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced an IDG Research/Flexera CIO QuickPulse1 poll revealing that IT execs remain extremely concerned about the visibility of applications deployed in the cloud – specifically Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) implementations. Flexera + BDNA Cloud Asset Insights is now generally available to address these concerns, as the poll revealed organizations plan to migrate more and more applications in the cloud. The challenge is that often these Bring Your Own Software License cloud migration plans don’t include cloud management, with manual processes becoming the major obstacle. Flexera + BDNA Cloud Asset Insights addresses need: delivering Visibility, Discovery and Normalization for IT assets deployed on Amazon EC2



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/927a6944-f6e4-40ed-b82b-a46a291554c7 “Organizations are spending millions on software running on the cloud,” said Walker White, Vice President of Data Platform at Flexera. “Yet, many have no idea that moving theirapplications to the cloud often exposes them to the same security and compliance risk they faced with on-premises. IT executives are rightfully concerned. Bottom line? Without visibility into their IT assets on the cloud, companies can’t reduce those risks and make sound business decisions.” Flexera commissioned the CIO QuickPulse poll in partnership with IDG Research, a leading global technology media, data and marketing services company. It gathered feedback from IT executives representing high tech, manufacturing (e.g., automotive, aerospace, mining, chemical, etc.), telecommunications & utilities, education, financial services, healthcare and retail. Among the poll’s findings: 98 Percent – Normalized IT Asset Data Needed to Make Sound Decisions : Nearly all (98 percent) of respondents say it’s highly important to have access to reliable, normalized information about IT assets (e.g., end of life (EOL), end of support (EOS), compatibility, pricing, etc.) across on-premises and IaaS environments to enable better decisions

: Nearly all (98 percent) of respondents say it’s highly important to have access to reliable, normalized information about IT assets (e.g., end of life (EOL), end of support (EOS), compatibility, pricing, etc.) across on-premises and IaaS environments to enable better decisions 60 Percent – Overcoming Manual Processes: Many respondents lack sufficient visibility into IT assets, particularly those deployed in an IaaS environment. When asked about their organizations’ challenges accessing IT asset information, the majority (60 percent) identified the time consuming, manual nature of the process as their biggest pain point.

Many respondents lack sufficient visibility into IT assets, particularly those deployed in an IaaS environment. When asked about their organizations’ challenges accessing IT asset information, the majority (60 percent) identified the time consuming, manual nature of the process as their biggest pain point. 58 Percent – IT Asset Data Essential for Security: 58 percent of respondents say without access to reliable IT asset information, gaps in IT asset visibility will lead to security breaches

58 percent of respondents say without access to reliable IT asset information, gaps in IT asset visibility will lead to security breaches 52 Percent – Support Data Center Transformation: More than half (52 percent) believe increased visibility into IT assets would be useful in supporting data center transformation initiatives

More than half (52 percent) believe increased visibility into IT assets would be useful in supporting data center transformation initiatives 42 Percent – Increased Costs: 42 percent of respondents cited increased costs among their top three concerns resulting from not having access to reliable IT asset information

42 percent of respondents cited increased costs among their top three concerns resulting from not having access to reliable IT asset information 40 Percent – Reduced Performance: 40 percent of respondents cited reduced performance among their top three concerns resulting from not having access to the same reliable IT asset information Greater Visibility and Discovery through Automated Cloud IT Asset Management



To address industry concerns, Flexera + BDNA Cloud Asset Insights™ provides discovery and normalization for commercial software assets deployed on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). Cloud Asset Insights helps address cloud management challenges often overlooked in cloud migration strategies. It provides greater insight and transparency into software asset spend, to ultimately enable better business decisions. For example, organizations often develop elaborate migration plans, without thinking about how they’ll manage those applications on the cloud after the migration. Cloud Asset Insights collects, normalizes, enriches and reports on software assets residing on Amazon EC2 instances, as well as the instance details – enabling better application management and reducing operational & financial risks. Learn more about: CIO QuickPulse poll

